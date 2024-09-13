International Chocolate Day 2024: Delectable dessert recipes to try at home

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Delectable chocolate dessert recipes to try at home.

The year 2024 marks the celebration of International Chocolate Day, a day dedicated to the delectable and irresistible treat that is loved by people all over the world. As we approach this special day, chocolate lovers can look forward to trying out new and innovative dessert recipes that will tantalize their taste buds. From classic favourites like chocolate truffles and eggless chocolate cakes, there is no shortage of delicious options to satisfy any sweet tooth. Chef Sachin Malik, the Executive Chef at Radisson Blu MBD Hotel and Chef Neha Deepak Shah have shared delectable chocolate dessert recipes to celebrate the special day for chocolate lovers.

Chocolate truffle

Ingredients

For sponge

Refined flour: 270 Grm

Cocoa powder: 90 Grm

Baking powder: 06 Grm

Baking soda: 09 Grm

Condensed milk: 600 Grm

Melted butter: 150 Grm

Milk: 180 Grm

Vanilla essence: 05 Grm

For Ganache

Dark Chocolate: 300 Grm

Cooking cream: 270 Grm

For Glaze

Dark chocolate: 260 Grm

Unsalted Butter: 75 Grm

Corn syrup: 40 Grm

Baking Method:

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees C and line two 8-inch cake pans with oil and parchment paper.

In a bowl add in dry ingredients. This includes Maida, cocoa powder, baking powder and baking soda. Give a good mix and set aside.

In another bowl add in melted butter and condensed milk. Give this a good mix and add in milk and vanilla. Whisk to combine all wet ingredients.

Now combine the wet and the dry ingredients. Use a spatula to evenly mix everything.

Transfer the batter to the prepared baking dish and bake these for around 30 minutes.

Once baked, let them cool completely.

For Ganache :

Meanwhile, to make the chocolate Ganache, in a saucepan over low medium heat, heat your cream till it reaches a slight simmer.

Pour the hot cream over the chopped chocolate. Let it sit as is for 30 seconds. Then using a spatula or a whisk, combine the chocolate and cream till it reaches a smooth consistency.

Refrigerate the Ganache for at least 30 minutes.

Once chilled, whisk the Ganache on high speed for 3-4 minutes or until it forms peaks.

De moulds the cooled cakes and Layer it with the whipped Ganache.

Cover the cake with Ganache on the edges too.

Freeze the frosted cake for at least one hour before adding a chocolate glaze over the top.

For the chocolate glaze:

Over a double boiler, add chopped chocolate, corn syrup and butter. Slowly let everything melt and just mix to combine.

Take the glaze off the heat and pour it over the cooled chocolate cake.

Keep pouring till all edges are covered with the chocolate glaze.

Set this in the refrigerator for some time.

Decorate with chocolate truffles or anything you like.

Eggless Chocolate cake

Ingredients

¾ cup Whole Wheat flour

2 tsp cocoa powder

½ tsp baking soda

2 pinches of salt

6 tsp Jaggery powder

½ cup water

6-7 prunes

2 tsp oil

Little orange zest (optional)

Preparation

Prepare a wet base by blending Prunes, water, vinegar, oil and vinegar.

Add some orange zest (optional)

Add flour, cocoa powder and baking soda to the wet base.

Mix them and prepare a batter.

Add some chopped prunes.

Transfer the batter to the baking mould.

Bake at 180 degrees C for 40 mins in a preheated oven

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2024: Step-by-step guide to make sugar-free laddu recipe for Rakhi celebration