Raksha Bandhan 2024: Step-by-step guide to make sugar-free laddu recipe for Rakhi celebration

The holy festival of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated across the country on August 19 i.e.; today. On the day of Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie rakhi to their brothers and feed them their favourite sweets. Everyone gets happy on this day except diabetes patients. The festival does not excite patients suffering from serious diseases like diabetes because they are strictly forbidden to eat sweets. However, what is the use of a festival if someone cannot eat his favourite sweet dish? In such a situation, if there are diabetes patients in your house, then you can make sugar-free fig laddu to make their celebration special. Let's know how to make this sugar-free fig laddu.

Ingredients for Fig and Date Laddu:

1 cup dried figs

1 cup dates

2 tbsp ghee

Half cup almonds

Half cup cashews

Half cup walnuts

2 tbsp pumpkin seeds

2 tbsp watermelon seeds

2 tbsp sunflower seeds

Half cup dry coconut

1/3 tsp cardamom powder

How to make Fig and Date Laddu:

First step: First of all, soak 1 cup of dried figs, half a cup of raisins and 1 cup of dates in water in a vessel at night. Remove the seeds from the dates in the morning. Now grind the figs and dates finely in a mixer.

Second step: Now turn on the gas put a pan on it and add half a cup of ghee. When the ghee is hot, add half a cup of almonds, half a cup of cashews, half a cup of walnuts, 2 tablespoons of pumpkin seeds, 2 tablespoons of watermelon seeds, 2 tablespoons of sunflower seeds, half a cup of dry coconut and roast it well. When it is roasted, take it out in a big bowl.

Third step: Now put 2 tablespoons of ghee in the same pan. When the ghee is hot, add 3 pieces of jaggery and let it melt. When the jaggery melts, add the mixture of figs and dates to the pan containing the jaggery and stir well. (If there are diabetics in the house, do not use jaggery in this laddu)

Fourth step: Now add the dry fruit mixture to it and mix all the ingredients well. When the mixture cools down a bit, fold the mixture into a round shape with your hands to make laddus. Now cool the laddus and serve.

