Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 healthy sweets recipes for a festive Rakhi celebration

Raksha Bandhan is a cherished Indian festival that celebrates the special bond between siblings. As sisters tie the sacred thread of Rakhi on their brother's wrists, it's a tradition to exchange gifts and indulge in sweets. However, with growing awareness about health, many are looking for ways to enjoy these festive treats without compromising on nutrition. Here are five healthy sweet recipes that you can prepare for a guilt-free Rakhi celebration in 2024.

Dates and Nuts Ladoo

These no-sugar-added ladoos are packed with the natural sweetness of dates and the crunch of nuts. They are not only delicious but also provide a good dose of healthy fats and fibre.

Ingredients:

1 cup pitted dates

1/2 cup almonds

1/2 cup walnuts

1/4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

1 tsp cardamom powder

Instructions:

Blend the dates in a food processor until they form a paste. Add almonds, walnuts, and cardamom powder to the processor and blend until combined. Shape the mixture into small balls. Roll each ladoo in shredded coconut. Refrigerate for 30 minutes before serving.

Baked Apple Kheer

Baked Apple Kheer is a delightful and healthier twist on the classic kheer. The natural sweetness of baked apples combined with the richness of milk makes this dessert both nutritious and indulgent. This recipe is lower in sugar and enriched with the goodness of apples, making it a perfect choice for a festive treat.

Ingredients:

2 medium apples, peeled, cored, and diced

2 cups low-fat milk (or almond milk for a dairy-free option)

1/4 cup jaggery or honey (adjust to taste)

1/4 cup rice (optional, for a thicker texture)

1/4 tsp cinnamon powder

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

A handful of chopped nuts (almonds, pistachios)

1 tbsp ghee (or coconut oil for a vegan option)

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F). Place the diced apples on a baking tray and drizzle with a little ghee or coconut oil. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the apples are soft and lightly caramelized. In a saucepan, cook the rice in milk until the rice is soft and the mixture thickens. (You can skip this step if you prefer a lighter kheer without rice.) Add the baked apples to the saucepan and mix well. Stir in jaggery or honey, cinnamon powder, and cardamom powder. Let the kheer simmer on low heat for a few minutes to allow the flavours to meld together. Garnish with chopped nuts and serve warm or chilled.

Ragi Halwa

Ragi is rich in calcium and iron, making this halwa a nutritious choice. It is sweetened with jaggery and flavoured with cardamom, making it both healthy and delicious.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup ragi flour

2 cups water

1/4 cup jaggery

2 tbsp ghee

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

A handful of chopped nuts (optional)

Instructions:

Heat ghee in a pan and roast the ragi flour until it emits a nutty aroma. Slowly add water while stirring continuously to avoid lumps. Add jaggery and cardamom powder, and mix well. Cook the mixture until it thickens to a halwa consistency. Garnish with chopped nuts and serve warm.

Coconut and Jaggery Modak

Modaks are a traditional Maharashtrian sweet, especially popular during Ganesh Chaturthi, but they can also be a delightful addition to your Rakhi celebrations. This version is made with coconut and jaggery, both of which have numerous health benefits.

Ingredients:

1 cup grated coconut

1/2 cup jaggery

1/4 cup water

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

Ghee for greasing

Instructions:

In a pan, heat water and jaggery until it melts and forms a syrup. Add grated coconut and cardamom powder to the syrup. Cook the mixture until it thickens. Let it cool slightly, then shape it into small modaks using greased hands or a mould. Serve once cooled.

Oats and Almond Barfi

Oats are a great source of fibre and when combined with almonds, they make for a nutritious sweet treat. This barfi is naturally sweetened with honey and requires minimal ingredients.

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup almond flour

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup coconut oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

A pinch of salt

Instructions:

Dry roast the oats in a pan until they turn golden brown. Let them cool. Blend the oats to a fine powder. In a mixing bowl, combine oats powder, almond flour, honey, coconut oil, vanilla extract, and salt. Press the mixture into a greased tray and refrigerate for 1-2 hours. Cut into squares and enjoy.

