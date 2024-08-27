Indigestion problem? Drinking betel syrup after dinner helps digest food, know how to make

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Drinking betel syrup after dinner helps digest food.

If you also have gas, acidity and indigestion after having dinner, then to get rid of it, drink paan (betel leaf) syrup. A few properties that are found in paan leaves help in digesting food and also remove bad breath. Therefore, today we have brought a recipe of paan syrup for you. Drinking paan syrup increases the production of digestive enzymes and it also helps in calming the bile in the body. So, let's learn how to make paan syrup.

Ingredients for Sharbat Masala:

Betel leaves - 6-7 pieces

Fennel seeds - 2 tablespoons

Coconut powder - 2 tablespoons

Cardamom powder - more than a teaspoon

Ice cubes - 3-4

Rose petals - 2 tablespoons

Gulkand - 2 tablespoons

Green food colour

Sugar powder - 1/2 cup

Ingredients for Paan Sharbat:

Betel leaf paste 4 tbsp

Powdered sugar

Milk

Fresh cream

Pistachios (finely chopped)

Saffron

Dried rose petals

Method of making Paan Sharbat

Step 1: To make Paan Sharbat, buy Magai Paan from Paan Shop break the stalk of Paan separate it wash it in water and then temper it.

Step 2: Now in the mixer jar, add 2 teaspoons fennel seeds, 2 tablespoons coconut powder, half a teaspoon cardamom powder, 3-4 ice cubes, food colour and half a cup sugar powder along with betel pieces and grind them very finely. Sharbat masala is ready.

Step 3: In the next step, take 2 small glasses and add one spoon of this paste in each. After that, fill the glasses with milk and then add one spoonful of sugar powder.

Step 4: Now add vanilla ice cream or fresh cream over the milk in the glass and mix well. Now add pistachios, saffron and rose petals to garnish the sharbat. Your paan sherbat is ready.

