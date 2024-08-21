What is ‘sukku kaapi’? 5 reasons why you should start your day with a cup of it during monsoon

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 health benefits of 'sukku kaapi'

As the monsoon rains cast a refreshing spell over the landscape, there's nothing like starting the day with a warm, comforting beverage. While many reach for their usual cup of tea or coffee, there's a traditional South Indian drink that deserves your attention—Sukku Kaapi. This herbal concoction, made from dried ginger (known as sukku in Tamil), is a time-honoured remedy that has been cherished for generations, especially during the monsoon season.

What is Sukku Kaapi?

The traditional South Indian drink called chukku kaapi or sukku kaapi, is crafted from dry ginger (chukku) and black coffee and is known for its potential health advantages. Referred to as 'kashyam' in traditional medicine, it is commonly recommended to alleviate minor monsoon-related ailments. This flavorful and energizing beverage is an ideal choice for the cool monsoon weather. Let's explore why it's beneficial to begin your day with a cup of Sukku Kaapi.

Benefits of ‘sukku kaapi’:

Boosts Immunity

Monsoon is synonymous with fluctuating weather, which often leads to a weakened immune system and an increase in colds, coughs, and other infections. Sukku kaapi is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, thanks to the dried ginger and other spices. These ingredients help to boost your immune system, making your body more resilient against common monsoon ailments.

Aids Digestion

The rainy season often brings about digestive issues like bloating, indigestion, and gas. sukku kaapi works wonders for the digestive system. The ginger in the drink stimulates the production of digestive enzymes, helping to break down food more efficiently. Additionally, the warming properties of ginger soothe the stomach, reducing nausea and discomfort.

Relieves Respiratory Issues

Monsoon weather can exacerbate respiratory problems such as asthma, bronchitis, and sinusitis. The anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties of ginger and black pepper in sukku kaapi help to clear nasal congestion, ease breathing, and reduce the symptoms of respiratory infections. A morning cup can act as a natural decongestant, keeping your airways clear and your lungs healthy.

Promotes Weight Loss

Monsoon can make you crave comfort foods, which are often calorie-dense. However, sukku kaapi can aid in weight management by boosting metabolism and promoting fat burning. The thermogenic effect of ginger increases calorie expenditure, while the drink's natural ingredients help curb appetite and reduce unhealthy cravings.

Traditional South Indian heritage

Enjoying sukku kaapi is a wonderful way to connect with South Indian culture. This traditional beverage has been cherished for generations, and its popularity continues to grow. Incorporating it into your daily routine can be a delightful culinary experience.

It's important to keep in mind the following information. While sukku kaapi could potentially aid in addressing minor monsoon-related ailments and regulating weight, it's essential to evaluate its broader influence on one's health. The advantages of sukku kaapi depend on several elements, including an individual's dietary habits, lifestyle, and metabolic well-being. Nevertheless, consuming excessive amounts of caffeinated beverages like sukku kaapi might result in adverse effects, such as anxiety, sleep disturbances, and digestive issues.

