Jowar, Bajra or Ragi, which rotis are better for your health? Know from Fortis doctor Rotis are one of the most important foods in many Indian homes. Fortis gastroenterologist and hepatologist Dr Shubham Vatsya says different rotis like jowar, bajra, oats, and ragi can help with diabetes, heart health, strong bones, and digestion.

New Delhi:

Rotis are an integral part of Indian households as they contain complex carbs and fibre. We often eat them out of habit every day, but did you know that each type of roti has its own unique health benefits? Making the correct decision can help with everything from improving immunity to assisting with digestion.

Dr Shubham Vatsya, a well-known gastroenterologist and hepatologist from Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, took to his official Instagram handle to share the healing benefits of different types of rotis.

What the expert says about giving up rotis

In his Instagram video post, Dr Shubham can be heard saying, "These days, you'll often hear health experts say, 'Stop eating roti'. But giving up such an important part of Indian meals just isn't practical." He further said, "In India, most people eat whole wheat roti regularly. Yes, whole wheat roti can sometimes cause blood sugar spikes and contribute to weight gain, but better alternatives depend on your health needs."

He captioned it as, "People say stop eating rotis, but let’s be real, that’s not practical for Indians. The truth is, not all rotis are the same. From jawar for diabetes, ragi for stronger bones, bajra for protein, to oats for heart health, each one heals differently. Pick the right roti for your health, not just to fill your stomach."

Which rotis are better for your health?

Dr Shubham also discussed the different varieties of rotis and shared their many health advantages:

Jowar roti: For people who have diabetes or are worried about their weight, jowar roti is a great choice. It is low in calories, free of gluten, and rich in fibre. Eating jowar roti promotes intestinal health.

Bajra roti: Pearl millet, or bajra, roti is rich in iron, fibre, and protein, which makes it perfect for diabetics as well as people who are trying to lose weight or build muscle.

Oats roti: Rotis consisting of Oats are full of dietary fibre and beta-glucan. It can boost heart health and decrease cholesterol levels.

Ragi roti: Ragi rotis are high in calcium and iron. These types of rotis act as a natural supplement by strengthening bones and increasing haemoglobin levels.

