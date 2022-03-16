Holi 2022: Easy-peasy mocktails to keep you hydrated as you enjoy festival of colours in full spirit

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

This Holi, don't settle for your usual soft drinks when you can prep up for something fancy in little to no time! As we gear up to celebrate Holi 2022, why not add some lip-smacking healthy mocktails to the list? This year treat your guests with a pinch of fruity elements and your mocktails will be both safe and healthy! Most of these mocktails require similar ingredients like lime juice, mint leaves, ice cubes, soda or sparkling water.

Here's how to go about it in 4 simple steps:

Muddle the fruit and lime juice with a few mint leaves

Pour the mixture in a glass with 2-3 ice cubes, and honey if needed

Add soda or sparkling water to the brim and mix

Garnish them with a fruit slice and mint leaves to make them festive ready!

Some of the fruits that go well are:

Peppy Pomegranate

Goes perfectly with the winter vibe as the blend of maroon with soda looks splendid for a celebration drink. Along with pomegranate juice, you can also throw in a few seeds to garnish and add sweetness to your mocktails. The best part is that you don't need any added sugar as the natural flavour of pomegranate makes it a wonderful delight!

Tangy Orange

In this citrusy mocktail, you can mix up multiple citrus fruits to flavour up the taste. Oranges are abundant during winter, so make full use of this tangy winter fruit! The fresh orange pulp is a healthier escape from your regular soft drinks or alcohol. A thin slice of orange on the brim will surely make it an instaworthy click!

Blissful Blueberry

Go all blue with your winter theme! The delicious blueberries have always been a sweet delight. Crush and blend them into a smooth mixture. This is something new that you can easily try for your next family get-together. Pair it up with blueberry cheesecake and get into the celebration mode!

Cucumber lemonade

While cucumbers are most adored in summers for their cooling effect and they also make a refreshing drink during the winters. The freshness of cucumbers with lime soda is surely something you wouldn't want to miss. Don't just slide them into your salads, instead turn them into a sweet fresh mocktail!

Striking Strawberry Pineapple

Blend in two fruits for some incredible flavour. Pineapple and strawberry go well together because of their sweet and soft nature. With these two fruits, there's barely any need for added sugar. You can play with the quantity of each fruit to get the desired shade of the drink.

-- IANS inputs