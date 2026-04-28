The ‘healthy food’ myth: Why your morning smoothie, brown bread and granola may be spiking your sugar

New Delhi:

Every week, there’s someone who feels like they’ve done everything right.

They’ve switched to brown bread.

They’ve started their mornings with smoothies.

They’ve replaced biscuits with granola.

And yet, their blood sugar numbers keep rising.

It doesn’t make sense. Until it does.

“Much of what is marketed as ‘healthy’ today is essentially refined carbohydrates with a health halo,” says Dr Gagandeep Singh, MBBS, Founder of Redial Clinic.

The smoothie illusion

A fruit smoothie feels like the healthiest way to start the day.

Fresh, natural, full of vitamins.

But the moment fruits are blended, something changes.

“Blending breaks down the fibre structure that normally slows sugar absorption. What you’re left with is concentrated liquid sugar,” explains Dr Singh.

A smoothie made with bananas, mango, dates, and honey may look wholesome, but it behaves very differently inside the body.

In many cases, it can spike blood sugar faster than expected.

The brown bread myth

Brown bread often feels like a safe upgrade from white bread.

But most of what is sold as brown bread in supermarkets isn’t truly whole grain.

“If ‘wheat flour’ appears before ‘whole wheat flour’ on the label, it’s essentially refined flour with colouring,” Dr Singh points out.

Even genuine whole wheat bread, when processed into flour, is digested quickly and can lead to a rapid rise in blood sugar.

Why granola isn’t as healthy as it looks

Granola has built a strong reputation as a healthy breakfast.

But the ingredients tell a different story.

Oats baked with jaggery, honey, syrup, dried fruits, and oil turn it into something closer to dessert than a health food.

“A typical serving can contain more sugar than expected, despite being marketed as nutritious,” says Dr Singh.

Other ‘healthy’ foods to watch out for

The pattern doesn’t stop there.

Many foods that carry a healthy image may still cause sugar spikes:

Flavoured yoghurt

Packaged fruit juices (even those labelled ‘no added sugar’)

Protein bars with dates and syrups

Multigrain biscuits

Excess use of honey

The issue isn’t just sugar. It’s how quickly the body absorbs it.

What actually works better

Instead of focusing on labels, focus on how your body responds.

A more balanced approach includes:

Protein-rich breakfasts like eggs, paneer, chicken, or fish

Healthy fats such as ghee, butter, or olive oil

Whole fruits instead of blended ones

Eating fruit after meals rather than on an empty stomach

“The label is marketing. The blood sugar response is physiological,” Dr Singh explains.

Not everything that looks healthy works the same way inside your body. Sometimes, the foods you trust the most are the ones quietly working against you. And the real shift begins when you stop reading labels and start understanding responses.

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