Street food in summer: What’s safe and what you should avoid

New Delhi:

Summer cravings don’t really care about logic. You step out, spot a chaat stall, and suddenly hygiene isn’t the first thing on your mind. But once the temperature starts climbing, what looks tempting on the plate can quietly turn risky.

Doctors say this is exactly the time to be a little more careful. Dr Shilpa Bagalkotkar, General Physician at Apollo Clinic HSR Layout, points out that heat speeds up bacterial growth, which means food left out even briefly can become unsafe much faster than usual.

Why does the same food feel different in summer?

It’s not the dish that changes, it’s the environment around it. In temperatures between 20°C and 40°C, bacteria multiply rapidly. Now add to that the typical street setup, open air, dust, traffic fumes, and often no refrigeration. That combination makes perishable foods like cut fruits, chutneys, dairy items, or meat far more vulnerable.

Something that would be fine in cooler weather can spoil quickly in summer, sometimes without obvious signs.

It’s not just an upset stomach

People often assume street food risks begin and end with mild discomfort. That’s not always the case. Contaminated food can lead to infections like food poisoning or gastroenteritis, and in more serious situations, illnesses such as typhoid, cholera, or dysentery.

The symptoms can escalate quickly, including vomiting, diarrhoea, and dehydration, especially when your body is already dealing with heat. In peak summer, that combination can leave you feeling completely drained.

The small signs most people ignore

This is where instinct actually helps. If a stall looks messy, has flies hovering around, or food is sitting out uncovered, it’s worth pausing. The same goes for anything that smells slightly off or looks unusually dull.

These are not minor details. They usually point to bigger hygiene gaps that you can’t see.

So, should you stop eating street food?

Realistically, no. And you don’t have to. The smarter approach is to be selective. Freshly cooked, hot food is always safer than something that has been sitting out. Raw items like salads or roadside juices are better skipped in this weather. Non-vegetarian dishes also need extra caution, since they spoil faster in the heat.

Even something as simple as choosing a busy stall can help. High turnover usually means the food isn’t sitting around for too long. And when it comes to water, bottled is always the safer bet.

Street food is part of the culture. It’s not going anywhere, and honestly, no one wants it to. But summer changes the rules slightly. A bit of attention to where you eat, what you pick, and how fresh it is can make all the difference. Because the goal isn’t to stop enjoying street food. It’s to enjoy it without paying for it later.

Also read: Summer diet tips: Why protein should be on your plate