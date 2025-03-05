Healthy breakfasts: Low-carb, high-protein options for sustained energy If you're on a diet and need to consume only a specific number of calories, you need to be careful of what you eat for breakfast. Here are some low-carb, high-protein breakfast options that can give you energy and also keep you satiated for long.

Breakfasts are known to be the most important meal of the day. It gives you energy, kickstarts your metabolism and keeps you full for long. Your breakfast should be high in fibre, protein, healthy fats and several other micronutrients.

If you're on a diet and need to consume only a specific number of calories, you need to be careful of what you eat for breakfast. However, this doesn't mean that you shouldn't include the necessary nutrients in your diet. Your breakfast should be high in protein as it can give you long-lasting energy and keep you full for longer.

Here are some low-carb, high-protein breakfast options that can give you energy and also keep you satiated.

Eggs with Veggies

Eggs are packed with high-quality protein and healthy fats, providing lasting energy. Adding low-carb vegetables like spinach, bell peppers or mushrooms, increases the fibre and nutrient density without spiking blood sugar. The combination of protein and healthy fats helps keep you full for longer and prevents mid-morning energy slumps.

Greek Yoghurt with Nuts and Seeds

Greek yoghurt is an excellent source of protein and it is lower in carbs compared to regular yoghurt. Pairing it with nuts (almonds, walnuts) and seeds (chia, flax) adds extra healthy fats, fibre and protein.

Cottage Cheese with Berries

Cottage cheese is low in carbs and high in protein and when paired with a small portion of berries like blueberries or raspberries, you get antioxidants and fibre. The slow-digesting protein from cottage cheese and the low glycemic index of the berries help prevent energy crashes.

Protein Smoothie with Almond Milk

A protein smoothie made with a low-carb protein powder, almond milk and low-carb fruits (like berries or avocado) can give you a quick and convenient breakfast. This is rich in protein and healthy fats which helps maintain energy and focus throughout the day.

Chia Seed Pudding with Protein Powder

Chia seeds are high in fibre, omega-3 fatty acids and protein and they form a gel-like texture when soaked in liquid which makes them a great base for pudding. Adding protein powder boosts the protein content which makes it a filling breakfast option that will keep you energised and curb hunger.

ALSO READ: Ramadan 2025: Satisfy your sugar cravings with delicious Shahi Tukda, know step-by-step recipe