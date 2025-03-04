Ramadan 2025: Satisfy your sugar cravings with delicious Shahi Tukda, know step-by-step recipe Indulge in the rich and sweet flavours of Shahi Tukda, a classic Indian dessert perfect for satisfying sugar cravings during Ramadan 2025. Learn how to make this decadent treat with a simple step-by-step recipe.

If you want to eat something sweet for the Iftar party in Ramadan, then you can try your hands on delicious Shahi Tukda. This dessert is made from bread and is very crunchy to eat. Everyone, from children to adults, likes the taste of Shahi Tukda. Homemade Shahi Tukda is much tastier than Shahi Tukda available in the market. Making Shahi Tukda is not a tough task; all you need to do is follow this easy, step-by-step recipe mentioned below.

Ingredients for Rabri

Milk - 700 grams, cardamom powder ½ teaspoon, saffron, milk powder half cup, sugar - 4 tablespoons or according to taste

Ingredients for Sugar Syrup

Sugar - ¾ cup, Water - ¾ cup, Kewda essence

Ingredients for Shahi Tukda

Bread - 7-8 slices, Ghee (Ghee) - ¾ tbsp, Almonds (Badam) - some quantity, Cashews-Pistachios - some quantity

Recipe of Shahi Tukda

Step 1: For rabri, boil milk and cream in a pan. When it starts boiling, add cardamom powder, saffron, milk powder, and sugar. Let it cook on medium flame till it thickens and then keep it aside to cool so that it thickens.

Step 2: For the syrup, take another pan and add sugar, water, saffron, and a few drops of kewra essence. When the syrup becomes sticky, turn off the flame and keep it aside.

Step 3: Now, take some bread slices and cut the slices into triangle shapes. Place a non-stick pan on the flame and lightly toast the bread pieces on both sides so that they become crispy. Take a pan and heat it by adding ghee. Shallow fry the toasted bread pieces in the pan. As soon as the bread pieces become crispy, take them out and shallow fry the remaining pieces in the same way.

Step 4: After frying the bread pieces, fry some chopped almonds, pistachios, and cashews in the remaining ghee, then turn off the flame.

Step 5: When the rabri cools down, take it out in a vessel and then dip the crispy bread slices in sugar syrup and place them on a plate. Then pour some rabri on the bread slices and garnish with roasted dry fruits. Shahi Tukda is ready to serve on Ramadan.

