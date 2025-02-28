Ramadan 2025: Roasted makhana to grilled paneer, 5 healthy and tasty dishes for Iftar In this article, we will tell you 5 healthy and tasty dish recipes for Iftar which will not only enhance your taste but will also provide nutrients to your body.

Ramadan 2025 is about to begin. Iftar is very important during the month of Roza. During this time, people who keep fast throughout the day should consume nutritious and healthy food to keep their bodies healthy and full of energy. During Iftar, it is also very important to drink enough water to keep the body hydrated. Today, we will tell you 5 healthy and tasty dish recipes for Iftar that will not only enhance your taste but will also provide nutrients to your body. These recipes are not only tasty but will also make your body healthy and give you energy throughout the day.

Grilled Paneer

Grilled paneer is a very good option for iftar. To make it, grill the paneer in oil and serve it after applying salt and chilli powder. This will provide nutrients to your body and you will feel energetic throughout the day.

Kebab

Kebab is a healthy and tasty snack which is rich in protein and fibre. You can make it with chicken or paneer. To make it, first grill the chicken or paneer by mixing it with chopped onion, tomato, green chilli, salt and black pepper paste. When it is grilled properly, serve it.

Fruit Chaat

You can make a tasty chaat of fresh fruits for iftar during fasting. Fresh fruits contain vitamins and fiber which will keep you energetic throughout the day. To make this, cut your favourite fruits and keep them in a bowl and then add tamarind chutney, cumin powder and chaat masala as per your taste. This chaat will be tasty as well as healthy.

Roasted Makhana

Makhana contains protein and fibre. Therefore, you must eat it as a snack during Iftar. To roast makhana, fry it in light olive oil and then serve it by adding salt and black pepper to it.

Dahi Vada

Curd contains calcium and protein which is very beneficial for your body. Eating it does not cause stomach problems. To make it, first grind urad dal and rice and make a paste and then make vada from it and dip it well in curd. Serve and eat by adding tamarind chutney on it.

ALSO READ: Ramadan 2025: Try these smoothie recipes for Suhoor to keep yourself full