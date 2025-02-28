Ramadan 2025: Try these smoothie recipes for Suhoor to keep yourself full When you are planning for your Suhoor meal, make sure to eat food that can keep you full throughout the day. Also, you need to choose something that is healthy and one of the options is smoothie. Here are some smoothie recipes for Suhoor that can keep you full throughout the day.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and it is considered to be the most auspicious month. During this time, people observe fasts from dawn to dusk to attain the blessings of the Lord. Muslims across the world observe Roza during the month of Ramadan wherein they eat before daybreak and break their fast after sunset.

A lot of people also refrain from drinking water or any hydrating beverage during their fast. The meal before daybreak is known as Suhoor and the meal after sunset is known as Iftar. When you are planning for your Suhoor meal, make sure to eat food that can keep you full throughout the day. Also, you need to choose something that is healthy and one of the options is smoothie.

Here are some smoothie recipes for Suhoor that can keep you full throughout the day.

Avocado & Banana Protein Smoothie

Ingredients

1/2 avocado

1 banana

1/2 cup Greek yoghurt

1 tablespoon almond butter or peanut butter

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1 cup almond milk (or any preferred milk)

The healthy fats from avocado, fibre from banana and chia seeds and protein from Greek yoghurt make this smoothie rich and satisfying. Blend all ingredients together until smooth and your smoothie is ready.

Berry Oatmeal Smoothie

Ingredients

1/2 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)

1 tablespoon flaxseeds

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup (optional)

1 cup milk (or any dairy-free alternative)

Oats give you complex carbohydrates for lasting energy while berries add fibre and antioxidants which are perfect to keep you full for longer. Soak oats in water or milk for about 10 minutes before blending to soften them. Blend all ingredients until smooth.

Mango Spinach Smoothie

Ingredients

1/2 cup frozen mango

1/2 cup spinach

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

1/2 cup coconut water or almond milk

1 tablespoon honey (optional)

The natural sugars from mango will give you a boost of energy whereas the spinach can give you vitamins and fibre, keeping you full for longer. Blend all ingredients until smooth and creamy.

Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie

Ingredients

1 banana

1 tablespoon peanut butter (or almond butter)

1 tablespoon oats

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1 cup milk (or any dairy-free alternative)

This smoothie gives you healthy fats, protein and fibre, all of which help to keep you energised and full throughout the day. Blend all ingredients together until smooth and creamy and your smoothie is ready to be enjoyed.

Cucumber Melon Smoothie

Ingredients

1/2 cucumber, peeled and chopped

1/2 cup cantaloupe or watermelon

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1 tablespoon honey (optional)

1 cup water or coconut water

This is a hydrating smoothie with a high water content from cucumbers and melon. This will keep you refreshed and energised while providing fibre and protein for fullness. Blend all ingredients together until smooth.

For an added protein intake, you can add a scoop of protein powder to the smoothies.

