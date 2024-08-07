Hariyali Teej 2024: Try THIS delicious Kheer recipe to treat your loved ones on this auspicious festival

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Delicious Kheer recipe to try this Hariyali Teej 2024.

There is a tradition of eating sweets at home at festivals. On Hariyali Teej also people eat ghevar, kheer and other sweets. If you do not like to eat sweets from the market, then you can make delicious Seviyan, also known as Vermicelli Kheer at home and eat it. Some people avoid eating rice in Sawan, in such a situation everyone can eat vermicelli kheer. It is made with some special ingredients and it tastes more delicious than other sweets. If you follow this recipe once to make vermicelli kheer, then the family members will leave other sweets and pounce on Kheer. Know how to make vermicelli kheer with this special recipe.

Easy recipe for making Vermicelli Kheer

First step- To make vermicelli kheer, first roast the vermicelli lightly in 2 teaspoons of ghee. This will enhance both the taste and aroma. Let the vermicelli cool down a little.

Second step- Now put full cream milk in a pan and put it to boil. After the milk boils, add roasted vermicelli and keep stirring continuously.

Third step- Now mix 5 spoons of milk powder with milk in a bowl. When the vermicelli melts a little, mix the milk powder solution in the milk while filtering it.

Fourth step- Add milk to the vermicelli kheer as per your requirement. Vermicelli gets thick after cooling down. So make it thin. Now add sugar to the vermicelli as per your taste.

Fifth step- The real flavour in the vermicelli will come from the crushed green cardamom, so grind about 3-4 cardamoms and add them to the vermicelli. Now add chironji seeds, finely chopped cashews, almonds and pistachios.

Sixth step- After mixing all the things, leave the vermicelli kheer to cool slightly. When the vermicelli kheer cools down, serve it as a sweet with food.

