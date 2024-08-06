Ghevar to Malpua: 5 best dishes to prepare for Hariyali Teej 2024 celebration

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Best dishes to prepare for Hariyali Teej 2024.

Hariyali Teej festival is celebrated the most in the northern parts of India. On Hariyali Teej, mehndi is applied on the wrists of the women, they dress up beautifully by wearing green bangles. On Hariyali Teej, women swing and sing Sawan ke Malhar. This festival is celebrated traditionally. On Hariyali Teej, married women worship for the happiness and prosperity of their married life and family. Lord Ganesha, Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped on this day. Special dishes are made on Hariyali Teej, which are offered to God and are also eaten by oneself. Know what is made and what is eaten at the festival of Hariyali Teej.

Best dishes are prepared on the Hariyali Teej 2024 celebration

Ghevar- Ghevar season is in the month of Sawan. You will see delicious Ghevar decorated in sweet shops. On the day of Hariyali Teej, people buy Ghevar to eat. You feed Ghevar to people around you and also send it to their homes. If you want, you can also make Ghevar at home.

Kheer- Vermicelli Kheer is specially made on Hariyali Teej. If you want, you can also make rice kheer and eat it. But some people do not eat rice kheer in Sawan, so you can make vermicelli and eat it. Kheer will act as a sweet in your food and you can also offer it to Shankar Parvati.

Anarsa- Some people make Anarsa which is also called Hisse on the day of Hariyali Teej. This is a deep-fried snack recipe. People make and eat it at Teej festivals. Anarsa is made by soaking rice. Milk and sugar are used in it for sweetness.

Puri-Kachori- In our country even today, any festival means Puri-Kachori. Whenever there is a fast or something special, cooked food is cooked at home. On the day of Hariyali Teej, people make and eat potato kachori and puri.

Malpua- It is included in the dishes. You can make Malpua from semolina or refined flour. You can also make and eat jaggery puas. Some people also make and eat gulgula on this day.

So, you can enjoy the festival of Hariyali Teej by making kheer, puri, sabzi, kachori and malpuas.

ALSO READ: Sadar Bazaar to Delhi Haat: Best places to shop in Delhi NCR for Hariyali Teej celebration