Green moong dal is the powerhouse of nutrients, consuming it boiled gives major health benefits

Our food is considered incomplete without lentils. By consuming them, we get protein and vitamins. But green moong dal is ahead of all pulses in terms of nutrients. So many nutrients are found in this dal, which is very beneficial for health. Moong dal contains all the vitamins, like vitamin C and vitamin K, and minerals like iron, calcium, potassium, magnesium, and copper, and the nutrition of moong dal is good; it is low in calories, and it is a high source of protein, fiber, and antioxidants. If you eat boiled moong, then its benefits increase even more. Let us know in detail what are the health benefits of eating boiled moong.

Benefits of eating boiled Moong:

Strengthens muscles: Boiled moong contains a good amount of protein, which helps increase muscle strength. Not only this, boiled moong helps keep your muscles healthy and is beneficial for those who do bodybuilding. Apart from this, it is also beneficial for those who are thin and want to increase their muscle mass to eat boiled moong. Brain Booster: Moong is a brain booster. It sharpens your brain and boosts its activities from the morning. It improves your neural health and protects you from many problems. Apart from this, the protein of moong improves your hormonal health. Healthy for the stomach: Boiled moong is beneficial for the stomach in many ways. It contains a good amount of fiber, which is helpful in speeding up digestion. It increases your metabolic rate and prevents problems like constipation. Apart from this, it is also good for those people whose digestion is weak and who have problems with gas and indigestion.

How to consume boiled moong?

To make boiled moong, first, soak the moong dal overnight. After this, in the morning, keep it in the cooker and cook it for 2 liters. Take it out and mix onion, chili, tomato, black salt, rock salt, and cumin powder in it and eat it. You can include this protein-rich breakfast in your daily diet. It is beneficial for health.

