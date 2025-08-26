Gongura pachadi recipe: Andhra Pradesh’s sour, spicy chutney that’s healthy and irresistible Gongura pachadi, Andhra’s tangy chutney with sorrel leaves, is both healthy and comforting. Here’s an easy recipe to prepare it at home.

Gongura Pachadi is a classic Andhra Pradesh dish that well reflects the state's fondness for strong, sour, and pungent flavors. The highlight of the dish is the gongura leaves or sorrel leaves. Gongura Pachadi contains a natural sour taste that makes the chutney stand out among other Indian chutneys and pickles.

In a majority of Telugu families, gongura pachadi is a regular feature, typically prepared fresh and had with steaming hot rice and ghee. It balances red chilli heat, earthiness from coriander and cumin, and garlic's sharp aroma; all bound together by the sour gongura leaves.

Unlike being just a side dish, gongura pachadi is a comfort food for Andhra kitchens. Not just delicious but also rich in nutrients such as iron, calcium, and antioxidants, gongura pachadi is both healthy and tasty.

Ingredients needed for authentic gongura pachadi

Oil – 3 tsp

Coriander seeds – 1 tbsp

Cumin seeds – 1 tbsp

Fenugreek seeds – ½ tsp

Red chillies – 15

Gongura leaves – 2 medium-sized bunches

Garlic – 3 cloves

Salt – 1 tsp

Step-by-step recipe to prepare gongura pachadi

Step 1: Roasting spices

Heat oil in a pan.

Add coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds, and red chillies.

Roast until they turn fragrant and slightly golden. Remove and cool down.

Step 2: Make gongura leaves ready

Wash the gongura leaves thoroughly and dry them with a cloth.

In the same pan, place 1 tsp of oil and sauté the gongura leaves until they are wilted and free from a raw odour.

Step 3: Grind into chutney

Take the roasted spices, sautéed gongura leaves, garlic, and salt to a grinder.

Grind into a coarse paste without using water.

Step 4: Tempering (optional but enhances flavour)

Heat the remaining oil, add mustard seeds, and a few curry leaves if you like.

Pour this over the chutney and mix well.

How to serve gongura pachadi the Andhra way

Gongura pachadi tastes best with hot steamed rice, a spoonful of ghee, and papad. It also pairs well with dal, dosa, or even curd rice.

Gongura Pachadi is surely a treat for your senses!