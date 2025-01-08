Bored of eating basic cheela? Try these easy, tasty recipes this winter

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Try these easy cheela recipes if you are bored with gram flour cheela.

In this season, the craving for food increases. We look for some good options, which can fill our stomachs. That is why many people like to eat something heavy as soon as they wake up in the morning so that they feel less hungry throughout the day. Although we have a lot of options, if you are also looking for taste, then trying cheela can be the best.

You can prepare not only gram flour cheela but also many other types of cheelas like spinach cheela, peas cheela, etc. Let us tell you that spinach and peas are one such option which is consumed the most in this season.

You can include this cheela made from fresh spinach and gram flour in breakfast, lunch or light dinner. It is very easy to make and everyone will like its unique taste. At the same time, we are also sharing with you the recipe for making sweet cheela, which you can try.

Jaggery Cheela Recipe

Ingredients

Wheat flour - 1 cup

Jaggery - half cup (grated)

Fennel - half a teaspoon

Cardamom powder - half a teaspoon

Water – as required

Ghee - for frying the cheela

How to make

First of all, keep the ingredients mentioned above ready. Then take wheat flour in a large bowl and add grated jaggery, fennel and cardamom powder to it.

Then prepare the batter by adding water. Make sure that the jaggery dissolves completely. Now heat the pan, apply some ghee on it and pour the batter.

Now roast the chilla on both sides on low flame till it becomes golden and crisp. Then the sweet jaggery chilla is ready.

Serve it with milk to children or eat it with tea. You can use coconut to enhance the taste.

Spinach Cheela Recipe

Ingredients

Spinach - 1 cup (chopped)

Gram flour - 1 cup

Green chillies- 3

Green coriander - 2 teaspoons

Cumin seeds - half a teaspoon

Turmeric powder - half a teaspoon

Salt- as per taste

Water – as per need

Oil - for frying

How to make

First, prepare all the ingredients. Clean and wash the spinach thoroughly and chop it finely. If you like paste, you can use the paste.

Then put gram flour in a large bowl. Now add finely chopped spinach, green chillies, ginger, green coriander, cumin seeds, turmeric powder and salt to it.

Now add water and prepare a thick and smooth batter. Keep in mind that the batter should neither be too thin nor too thick because in both cases the cheela will not turn out well.

Meanwhile, heat a pan on the gas and apply a little oil on it. Now pour the prepared mixture on the pan and spread it in a round shape.

Then roast the chilla on low flame till it becomes golden and crisp on both sides. Now before flipping the chilla on the pan, make sure that its surface is dry.

Your cheela is ready, which can be served with curd, green chutney or tomato chutney.

