Fond of eating Gajar Ka Halwa in winter? Follow this easy step-by-step recipe to make perfect halwa

Carrot halwa is an Indian dessert that is not only delicious but is also very beneficial for health. Carrots are rich in vitamin A, which is very good for the eyes. Apart from this, carrots contain fiber, potassium, and many other nutrients that help in keeping the body healthy. This New Year you can make this Gajar ka Halwa in your kitchen and make your family as well as guests happy. Let us know the easy step-by-step recipe to prepare the perfect halwa.

Ingredients Required

1 kg carrots (grated)

1-liter milk

150 g sugar (or according to taste)

5-7 green cardamoms (crushed)

100 g ghee, 2 tbsp raisins

2 tbsp almonds (chopped) 2 tbsp cashew nuts (chopped)

Method

Firstly, wash and peel fresh carrots thoroughly and then grate them.

After this, pour milk into a heavy-bottomed pan and boil it on medium flame. Also, add crushed cardamom to it.

Now heat ghee in a separate pan add grated carrots and fry till golden brown.

Then add the roasted carrots to the boiling milk and mix well.

Now cook this mixture on low flame till the milk thickens and the carrots are completely cooked.

When the milk thickens, add sugar to it and mix well. Cook till the sugar dissolves completely.

Finally, add raisins, almonds, and cashews and mix well.

Just turn off the gas and take out the carrot halwa in a bowl. You can serve it hot or cold.

Tips to follow

Desi ghee gives a special taste and aroma to carrot halwa. You can increase or decrease the amount of ghee if you want.

You can use toned milk or skimmed milk.

You can adjust the amount of sugar according to your taste.

You can also add other dry fruits of your choice to this halwa, like pistachios, figs, etc.

Cardamom gives a unique flavor to carrot halwa. You can increase or decrease the amount of cardamom if you want.

The color of carrot halwa depends on the variety of carrots. If you want, you can make it colorful by adding a little food coloring to the halwa.

