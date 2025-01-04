Treat your sweet tooth with crispy peanut jaggery chikki this winter, know easy recipe

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Try easy recipe of crispy peanut jaggery chikki

The winter season is no less than a festival for foodies. In this season, people eat everything from parathas to carrot halwa with great gusto. Today we have brought a great recipe for the winter season for you. If you like to eat sweets, then you can make peanut and jaggery chikki at home. These days the market is full of gajak, jaggery papdi, or chikki. It also gives warmth to your body, and this jaggery chikki tastes amazing. Jaggery chikki is also liked by children and adults alike. In such a situation, if you are also thinking of making it at home, then today we will tell you an easy method of making jaggery and peanut chikki.

Ingredients Required

One cup of peanuts, one cup of small pieces of jaggery, two teaspoons of ghee

Method

Step 1: First of all, put a pan on the gas and then roast the peanuts well. When the peanuts cool down, remove all their peels. Now keep the unpeeled peanuts in a vessel and keep them aside.

Step 2: Now put jaggery and ghee in a vessel or pan and mix it well. Now let the jaggery melt well on low flame while stirring continuously.

Step 3: If there are big pieces of jaggery, break them with a spoon and keep stirring. When all the jaggery melts well, keep stirring it again for 2 minutes.

Step 4: To check whether the jaggery syrup is made properly or not, take water in a bowl and add one to two drops of syrup to it.

Step 5: If the jaggery solidifies, then understand that the syrup is ready. If this is not happening, then stir the jaggery for some more time.

Step 6: Now add peanuts to the jaggery and mix well. Grease a vessel with some ghee and add the mixed ingredients to it.

Step 7: Spread the jaggery mixture thinly while pouring it on the vessel. Now apply ghee on the rolling pin and roll the chikki.

Step 8: When the chikki cools down, cut it as per your wish and keep it aside.

