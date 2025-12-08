The perfect 1 kg gajar halwa recipe: Exact khoya and sugar ratios Gajar halwa truly owns the winter season. Here’s the exact khoya and sugar ratio for 1 kg carrots, plus a simple recipe that gives you rich, festive-style halwa every time.

New Delhi:

Winters are perfect for a lot of things, lazy mornings, happy sunbathing sessions and yummy food. However, one winter treat that overshadows everything else is gajar ka halwa. In the cold season, the humble carrot transforms itself into the most sought-after vegetable.

If you want to treat yourself to a gajar halwa recipe with khoya this December, we've got you covered! This simple recipe will transform your dinner plans in a moment. Your friends and family will be amazed by your cooking skills for sure.

How much khoya in 1 kg gajar halwa

For 1 kg of grated carrots, you will need around 250–300 g of khoya (mawa). However, if you want a richer, creamier halwa, you can push it to 350 g. The trick is to remember that anything more this amount can overpower the carrot flavour.

A good balance is:

1 kg carrot

275 g khoya

¾–1 cup milk (optional, if you want a softer texture)

How much sugar in 1 kg gajar halwa

Traditionally, 200–250 g of sugar works well for 1 kg of carrots.

Carrots naturally become sweeter as they cook, so you don’t need a full cup unless you prefer a mithai-style halwa.

Rough guide:

Mildly sweet: 150–180 g

Classic sweet: 200–220 g

Very sweet: 250–280 g

Add sugar only after carrots are softened, so you can adjust after tasting.

Gajar halwa ingredients

Classic ingredients for 1 kg gajar halwa:

1 kg grated carrots

250–300 g khoya

200–220 g sugar

¾–1 cup milk (optional)

3–4 tbsp ghee

1 tsp cardamom powder

2 tbsp chopped almonds

2 tbsp chopped cashews

1 tbsp raisins

Pinch of saffron (optional)

Gajar halwa recipe with khoya

Warm the ghee in a heavy-bottomed kadhai and sauté the grated carrots for a few minutes until they deepen in colour and release a nutty aroma. Add milk, simmer, and keep stirring occasionally until the carrots soften and most of the liquid evaporates. Crumble in the khoya, mix it well, and let it cook down until it melds with the carrots and the ghee begins to separate slightly.

Add sugar only at this point; it will melt and loosen the mixture again, so continue cooking until the halwa thickens. Sprinkle cardamom, stir in nuts and raisins, and cook for another minute or two.

Serve warm; you can also pair it with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream.

So, what are you waiting for? Try this yummy dessert ASAP!

