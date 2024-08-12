Fasting on Sawan Somwar 2024? Try this instant Samak fried rice for working professionals | Recipe inside

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Try this instant Samak fried rice for working people

Sawan Somwar, the Mondays of the holy month of Sawan (Shravan), hold great significance in Hindu culture. Devotees observe fasts on these days to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. This year, Sawan Somwar started on July 22 and will continue until August 19, 2024. While fasting is a spiritual practice, it can be challenging for working professionals who need quick and nutritious meals to sustain them throughout the day.

Why Fast on Sawan Somwar?

Fasting during Sawan Somwar is believed to purify the mind, body, and soul. It’s a way to express devotion and seek spiritual growth. Many people follow strict dietary rules during these fasts, often avoiding grains, pulses, onion, garlic, and common spices. Instead, they consume foods like fruits, milk, and specific grains like Samak rice (also known as Barnyard millet or vrat ke chawal), which are allowed during fasting.

Easy, Quick Samak Fried Rice Recipe

For working professionals, preparing elaborate fasting meals might not always be feasible. This Instant Samak Fried Rice recipe is quick, easy, and perfect for your Sawan Somwar fast. It’s light on the stomach and provides enough energy to keep you going through the day.

Ingredients:

1 cup Samak rice (Barnyard millet)

1 tablespoon ghee (clarified butter)

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1-2 green chilies, chopped (optional)

1 small potato, peeled and cubed

1 small carrot, finely chopped

1/4 cup peanuts, roasted

Rock salt (sendha namak) to taste

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Lemon juice to taste (optional)

Instructions:

Cook the Samak Rice: Rinse the Samak rice thoroughly under running water. In a pot, add 2 cups of water and the rinsed rice. Cook on medium heat until the water is absorbed and the rice is cooked. This should take about 10-12 minutes. Once done, fluff the rice with a fork and set it aside. Prepare the Vegetables: While the rice is cooking, heat the ghee in a pan on medium heat. Add cumin seeds and let them splutter. Add the green chilies, cubed potatoes, and chopped carrots. Sauté until the vegetables are cooked and slightly golden. Mix Everything Together: Add the cooked Samak rice to the pan with the sautéed vegetables. Mix well and add roasted peanuts and rock salt to taste. Stir gently to combine all the ingredients. Garnish and Serve: Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and a squeeze of lemon juice if desired. Serve hot with a side of curd (yogurt) or cucumber raita.

Tips for Working Professionals:

Prep Ahead: You can cook the Samak rice the night before and store it in the refrigerator. In the morning, simply saute the vegetables and mix the rice in for a quick meal.

Pack It: This dish is perfect for a lunchbox. It stays fresh and tasty even when packed for a few hours.

Customize: You can add other fasting-friendly vegetables like pumpkin or bottle gourd to vary the flavour.

Observing fasts during Sawan Somwar doesn’t have to be difficult, even for busy professionals. This Instant Samak Fried Rice recipe is a great way to maintain your energy levels while adhering to the fasting guidelines. It’s nutritious, delicious, and quick to prepare—perfect for those who are juggling work and devotion during this holy month.

