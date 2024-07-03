Eating makhana with jaggery can help reduce joint pain, know other benefits

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Eating makhana with jaggery has several health benefits.

Makhana is considered very beneficial for health. You can eat makhana in any season, be it winter, summer or rainy season. Everyone from children to adults likes makhana very much. Nowadays, in the era of adulteration, only a few things are left in which there is less scope for adulteration. One of these is makhana. You must include makhana in the diet of children. You can eat makhana by roasting it, making kheer or by adding it to milk. But some people also eat makhana with jaggery. The benefits of makhana and jaggery increase manifold. Although very few people eat makhana and jaggery, its taste is quite like caramel popcorn. For this, makhana is cooked well by putting it in jaggery. Know what is the benefit of cooking makhana in jaggery and having it almost daily.

Benefits of eating makhana with jaggery

According to dieticians, when you eat jaggery and makhana together, its benefits double. This type of makhana helps in healing the body from within. By eating jaggery and makhana together, the body gets iron, calcium, fibre, magnesium, potassium and other essential nutrients.

Bones will become strong- Eating jaggery and makhana will make your bones strong. Eating makhana rich in calcium will bring life to the bones. If you eat it with jaggery, it becomes a good source of iron. Eating makhana with jaggery also provides magnesium and phosphorus. Which are good for your bone health.

Relief in joint pain- Eating Makhana with jaggery provides relief in knee and joint pain. This can cure even chronic pain. You must eat jaggery and makhana at any time in the morning or evening. This will reduce body pain and provide energy.

You will get relief from constipation- People who are suffering from constipation should eat Jaggery Makhana. Jaggery and Makhana are a good source of fibre. This makes it easier to remove the stool deposited in the intestines. To keep the stomach healthy and improve digestion, one should eat Jaggery Makhana daily.

Weight will increase healthily- If you are worried about being thin, then you must eat Makhana with jaggery. Eating Makhana made with jaggery gives more calories to the body. It also provides carbohydrates which help in increasing weight healthily.

How to make Jaggery Makhana

If you want, you can make Jaggery Makhana at home as well. First, fry the makhana in ghee and then melt the jaggery in a pan add the makhana and stir. When the jaggery sticks to the makhana, turn off the gas and leave the makhana to cool. Now you can enjoy the taste of Jaggery Makhana.

