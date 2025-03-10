Eating a bowl of Makhana Kheer for breakfast can keep you energised all day long, know easy recipe If you want to eat something healthy for breakfast, then start your day with Makhana Kheer. This will give you energy throughout the day, and obesity will also start reducing rapidly. Makhana Kheer, rich in calcium and protein, is very easy to make. Know the recipe for Makhana Kheer.

Breakfast should include things rich in protein, fibre and vitamins. The morning's first meal should be such that it provides energy throughout the day. When you eat the first meal on an empty stomach, it is felt by the body. That is why it is advisable to eat healthy things for breakfast. If you want to make breakfast easy, nutritious, and tasty, then consume a bowl of Makhana Kheer.

Makhana Kheer will give you full energy for breakfast. This will remove the weakness that remains in the body throughout the day. You can also eat Makhana Kheer during fasting and is easily prepared. The special thing is that it will not take you more than 15 minutes to make it. Eating Makhana Kheer will help in fulfilling the deficiency of protein, vitamins, and calcium in the morning. Makhana Kheer is a healthy and tasty breakfast for children and adults.

Here's an easy recipe to prepare Makhana Kheer

To make Makhana Kheer, you will have to take about 1 bowl of Makhanas of any size, big or small. Now roast the makhanas by adding a little ghee to the pan. You have to roast the makhanas till they become crispy. This will make the kheer taste better. However, some people make Makhana Kheer without roasting them.

If you want to add any dry fruit to the kheer, then chop them finely and roast them lightly after adding makhana. You can add cashews, almonds, walnuts, and raisins to it. This will make the kheer even more healthy and tasty. After roasting all the things, pour milk into the pan and cook till it boils.

When the milk starts boiling, crush the makhana lightly or add it whole. However, if you crush makhana once in the mixer and add it, then the kheer will taste better.

Cook the makhana until it thickens and add ground cardamom and sugar as per taste for flavor. Now thicken the kheer as per your taste. You can also add some chironji to the makhana kheer.

This will make the kheer even tastier. Eat hot makhana kheer in winter. Eat makhana kheer in summer after it cools down a bit. If you are making makhana kheer to lose weight, then use honey or sugar instead of sugar in it.

