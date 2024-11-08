Eaten a lot during festivals? Follow THESE 5 effective tips for post-festive detox

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Follow THESE 5 effective tips for post-festive detox

On the occasion of festivals, sometimes sweets and sometimes oily foods are consumed without any restriction. In such a situation, it will inevitably hurt health, which proves to be the cause of indigestion after a few days. The blockage in the digestive system not only causes constipation and bloating but also leads to an increase in fat in the stomach. Eating processed food during festivals and celebrations held one after the other increases the deficiency of vitamins and minerals in the body. In such a situation, it is necessary to include some special foods in the diet to detox the body and boost digestion after the festive season.

According to the National University of Health Science, for a strong digestive system, follow the 80/20 rule or the Pareto principle. This can keep the body balanced. According to this, 80 percent of the diet should consist of nutritious food and 20 percent of processed food, so that acidity and food poisoning can be avoided.

Here are 5 effective tips for a post-festive detox:

1. Consume probiotics

According to the National Institute of Health, consuming probiotics increases the absorption of protein and vitamins in the body. Apart from this, there are good bacteria, which increase the amount of gut microbiota. Microbiota can be kept balanced. Also, the pH level of the colon starts decreasing, due to which bowel movement becomes regular. For this, include curd, cheese, idli, pickle and lassi in the diet

2. Take fiber-rich diet

By consuming seasonal fruits and vegetables, the body gets fiber. Increasing its quantity in the diet not only keeps the digestive system balanced but also helps in weight loss. Actually, with its help, the mucus wall can be protected by controlling appetite. This eliminates the problem of constipation and keeps the digestive system healthy. For this, include apples, pears, beans, broccoli, berries, avocado, nuts, and whole grains in the diet.

3. Keep the body hydrated

Lack of water starts causing weakness, fatigue, and constipation. According to nutritionists, consume water in proper quantity. This helps in releasing toxic substances by fulfilling the deficiency of minerals in the body. Apart from plain water, consume healthy beverages including ginger tea, mint water, and turmeric milk.

4. Exercise

To keep the body energized, do biking, jogging, tennis cycling, high-intensity exercise, and cardio for 20 to 30 minutes daily. This keeps the stomach healthy and muscle cramps can be removed. Regular exercise can prevent the increase in calories in the body during the festive season.

5. Avoid consumption of oil and sugar

Added sugar increases the risk of high blood sugar levels in the body. Apart from this, excessive consumption of sweet dishes causes acid reflux. While a sugar-rich diet provides instant energy to the body, consuming it in excess leads to bloating, indigestion, and acidity.

According to the National Institutes of Health, excessive sugar intake disrupts the intestinal barrier, increasing the risk of gut microbiota dysbiosis. This affects the mucosal immune system, increasing the risk of infection.

ALSO READ: Post-Diwali pollution has increased skin problems, follow THESE 5 tips to detox from within