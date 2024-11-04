Post-Diwali pollution has increased skin problems, follow THESE 5 tips to detox from within

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Post-Diwali pollution has increased skin problems

The festival of happiness and joy Diwali was celebrated on 31 October this year i.e. in 2024. People clean their house, decorate the house, light diyas, and celebrate this festival by burning firecrackers. There are many types of crackers available in the market today, burning them causes a lot of smoke and pollution in the environment. The next day of Diwali, the environment is completely polluted and breathing becomes difficult in many cities. Increasing pollution has a very negative effect on skin health. During this time, the upper layer of the skin gets completely damaged, as well as the skin pores also get closed. After Diwali, special attention needs to be paid to skin health, otherwise the problem can persist for a long time.

Keeping this in mind, here are 5 skin care tips which can help you detox your skin post Diwali:

1. Take a break from makeup

Many festivals come before Diwali, in which women remain continuously in makeup, so taking a break from makeup after Diwali becomes necessary for the skin. Using makeup repeatedly during the festive season can disturb the oil balance of the skin. The environment is already polluted, in such a situation applying makeup on the skin can damage the skin more.

It is important to give your skin time to recover from this imbalance. Use less active ingredients and focus only on moisturizing for a week or until the skin returns to normal. Drink plenty of water and eat other hydrating fruits and other options to maintain skin hydration.

2. Include antioxidant-rich foods in your diet

Diwali fireworks and pollution increase the effect of free radicals, which causes oxidative stress. Include antioxidant-rich foods in your skincare routine to combat oxidative stress. Look for products containing vitamins C, E, and green tea extracts, which help neutralize free radicals and protect the skin from environmental damage.

Antioxidants not only promote skin repair but also improve skin complexion and help reduce skin pigmentation and fine lines, making your skin look healthier and younger.

3. Give priority to sleep

Sleep is disturbed during the festive season. During holidays, people sleep late at night and wake up early in the morning to prepare for the festival. In such a situation, to provide adequate rest to your skin, take 7 to 8 hours of sleep every night. Your skin regenerates collagen while sleeping, and repairs all types of damage caused to the skin due to UV range. In simple language, your skin heals itself during sleep.

4. Keep yourself hydrated

Due to the hot temperatures and pollution caused by firecrackers, the skin becomes dry and flaky after Diwali. Apart from this, due to increased pollution, toxins increase inside the body, which is not good for the skin at all. In such a situation, drinking enough water every day helps in flushing out toxins from your body. This keeps your blood healthy and can help in reducing skin problems like acne and dryness.

5. Focus on cleansing and exfoliation

Due to increasing pollution in the environment after Diwali, dirt accumulates in the skin pores, and they get clogged. At the same time, pollution damages and dries the upper layer of the skin. In this situation, clean the skin daily with the double cleansing method. In double cleansing, the skin is cleaned twice with different types of cleansers. Apart from this, it is also important to exfoliate the skin after a gap of 2 days. Using mild exfoliate, massage the skin with light hands.

