Sunflower seeds can bring life to dry and lifeless hair, know benefits and ways to use

Increasing pollution in the environment, the effect of harmful rays of the sun, and excessive use of chemical hair care products as well as hair styling heating tools have damaged the hair of most women. At the same time, there are some women in whom hair fall starts due to lack of nutrients in the body due to bad eating habits. To avoid these problems, it is important to pay attention to some things. Use chemical products as little as possible, and also avoid heating tools. Along with this, sunflower seeds can help you deal with hair problems For hair health, it is advisable to include them in the diet as well as apply them on the hair. So why not give sunflower seeds a chance.

Here's how sunflower seeds are they are beneficial for hair health, as well as know the right way to apply them:

What are the statistics of hair problems?

According to a study published by the National Library of Medicine, up to 40% of Indian women face hair loss by the age of 40. Along with this, 20-30% of Indian women experienced hair thinning or severe hair loss in 2020. 60.8% of women complained of low-density hair. At the same time, 63% of women under the age of 30 are also facing problems related to hair volume and density.

Benefits of Sunflower Seeds for hair

Hair conditioning: The essential fatty acids present in sunflower seeds provide your hair with adequate moisture and repair damaged hair. This improves the texture of the hair, and the hair becomes soft and manageable. Along with this, it forms a protective layer on the hair, which helps prevent damage caused by pollutants present in the environment and thus keeps your hair healthy and strong. Helps in healthy hair growth: Sunflower seeds can reduce hair loss, and have the ability to promote hair growth. Sunflower seeds contain a compound called gamma-linolenic acid, which helps in deeply conditioning your hair and stimulating dormant hair follicles. It acts on the factors that cause hair damage and ensures a healthy hair growth cycle. Gives strength to the hair from the roots: Sunflower seeds contain B vitamins, especially B6 and B7 (biotin), which can help strengthen hair and control hair fall. Apart from including sunflower seeds in your diet for strong hair, you can also apply them to your hair. Give protection to hair: Sunflower seed extract forms a protective layer on the hair. This reduces the risk of hair dryness, hair pigmentation, and yellowing. Along with this, it also protects your hair from the effects of harmful sun rays.

Ways to use Sunflower Seeds for hair health

Include it in breakfast: You can dry roast sunflower seeds and include them in your snacks. The omega fatty acids present in them, along with other vitamins and minerals, can prove to be very beneficial for hair health.

As a hair mask: For this, you need - Sunflower Seeds, Honey, Avocado (optional). To make this mask, first of all, put the sunflower seeds in a blending jar, add some water, and blend them well. Then add honey and mashed avocado to it. Now apply this mixture to your hair and massage the scalp. Then leave it for 20 to 30 minutes. After the time is over, apply shampoo and conditioner to the hair.

Sunflower seed oil: This lightweight oil can be used as a leave-in treatment to nourish and strengthen hair. You can mix it with a few drops of essential oil and apply it to your hair after shampooing.

Sunflower Seeds Hair Serum: Mix a few drops of vitamin E oil in sunflower seed oil and apply it on the ends of your hair, this will prevent split ends. Along with this, the hair becomes shiny and soft.

