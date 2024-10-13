Fed up of acne and pimples? Follow THESE 7 tips while cleansing your face to get clear, radiant skin

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Keep THESE 7 tips in mind while cleansing your face

The face wash is the first and most important step in protecting the face from dust, dirt, and many types of pollutants. It helps in removing the dust and excess oil accumulated on the face. Double cleansing is often used during makeup. Face wash is necessary to keep the skin healthy and maintain its pH level. Often people start using soap or any face cleanser without thinking. Due to this, instead of improving the facial skin, they have to face acne, irritation, and dryness. If you are also confused about face cleansing, let us know what things to remember for face cleansing.

1. Replace soap with liquid cleanser

People who have dry and sensitive skin should avoid using soap and use liquid cleansers. Apart from this, the pH level should be appropriate. This maintains the natural oil of the skin and keeps the skin hydrated. Apart from this, the amount of glycolic or salicylic acid found in liquid soap makes the skin clean and soft and retains moisture.

2. It is important to have a skin-friendly pH

The pH of the face wash should be mildly acidic or acidic to neutral. Alkaline face wash increases dryness on the skin, which acts as a skin barrier. Due to unbalanced pH, one has to face moisture retention, itching, and burning. Face cleansers which have a high pH level also cause acne and blemishes on the face.

3. Choose a cleanser according to your skin type

If your skin is dry and lifeless, then choose a creamy face wash. This solves the problem of stretch marks and white patches on the skin. Apart from this, the moisture of the skin is maintained. On the other hand, people whose skin is oily should choose a gel-based and foamy face wash as an option. This keeps the skin soft after skin cleansing and the problem of excess oil starts to be solved.

4. Check the ingredients

Before applying the face wash used for cleansing the face, read its ingredients. People with oily skin should use non-comedogenic products to control sebum secretion. Apart from this, it is necessary to have additives and emollients in the face wash to keep the skin healthy. This keeps the skin moisturized and protects it from the effects of any kind of free radicals.

5. Avoid using excess acids on the skin

Excessive use of anti-acne ingredients like salicylic acid or glycolic acid found in face washes starts to harm the skin. This increases irritation on the skin and one has to face skin redness. Apart from this, repeated use of home remedies like camphor and menthol on the skin also becomes harmful.

6. Avoid washing your face with hot water

People often use lukewarm water to get relief from excess oil. This not only causes the skin to lose moisture but also causes damage to the skin cells. In such a situation, wash your face with normal water instead of hot water and use a mild face wash.

7. Clean the face with the help of fingers

Instead of using the entire hand to clean the face, clean the face with the help of fingers. This helps in removing the oil and pollutants accumulated on the face. Also, the blood circulation of the skin starts increasing, due to which the skin starts looking healthy and clean.

