How to make Tamil sambar at home: Easy, authentic recipe There’s something magical about hot sambar and soft idlis. This easy Tamil sambar recipe brings the flavours of home to your plate with minimal effort.

South Indian breakfasts are loved by a lot of people. The soft and fluffy idlis, the crispy hot dosas and melt in mouth upma among others are thoroughly enjoyed for breakfast. These items not only taste amazing but are extremely nutritious and keep you full for long. This means that you're less likely to binge-eat on high calorie foods.

There are different types of chutneys that are served with these dishes. From the iconic coconut chutney to the loved red chilli chutney and the tomato chutney, the list of chutneys can be endless. However, the sambar remains a constant. It is warm, well-spiced and goes perfectly with South Indian dishes.

Tamil Sambar Recipe

Here's an easy Tamil sambar recipe that you can make at home, which pairs well with idli, dosa, vada, uttapam and more. Check the recipe here.

Ingredients for Tamil Sambar

1 cup toor dal

1-2 carrots, diced

1 potato, diced

1 small drumstick (optional), cut into pieces

1 tomato, chopped

1 onion, chopped

1 green chili (optional)

1 tbsp sambar powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 sprig curry leaves

1-2 dried red chilies

2 tbsp tamarind paste

Salt, to taste

2 tbsp oil

How to make Tamil Sambar

Cook the Dal: Rinse the toor dal well and cook it in a pressure cooker with about 3 cups of water for 3-4 whistles. Let it cool, then mash it lightly. Prepare the Vegetables: While the dal is cooking, heat a little oil in a pan and saute onions, tomatoes, carrots, potatoes, and drumsticks. Cook until the vegetables are tender. Sambar Masala: In the same pan, add sambar powder, turmeric powder, and salt. Stir well for a minute. Then, add tamarind paste mixed with 1/2 cup water. Let it cook for 5 minutes. Combine Dal and Vegetables: Add the cooked dal to the pan with the vegetables and mix well. Adjust the consistency by adding water as needed. Simmer for 10 minutes. Tempering: In a small pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, dried red chilies, and curry leaves. Let them splutter and pour this tempering over the sambar. Serve: Let the sambar rest for a few minutes, then serve it hot with rice, idli, or dosa.

