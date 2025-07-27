How to store cut avocados right: Keep them fresh and green Cut avocados go bad fast — but not if you store them the right way. Try these easy tricks to keep them green, fresh, and full of flavour for longer.

New Delhi:

Avocados are known to be extremely nutritious, as they contain high amounts of healthy fats, fibre and antioxidants among others. The fruit is considered to be extremely beneficial for the heart due to the presence of healthy fats. Even though it is good for your heart, too much of it is not a good thing.

Hence, you should only consume a certain amount of avocado if you eat the fruit everyday. Most people are recommended to eat only half an avocado everyday. However, storing an avocado in the right way is extremely important as the fruit can get bad real quick if not stored properly. Read on to know how to store an avocado once you've cut it to prevent it from browning and also keeping its flavour and texture intact.

Best kitchen hacks to keep avocados fresh longer

Leave the Pit In: If you’re only using only one half of the avocado, leave the pit in the other half. The pit helps slow down the browning process by reducing the exposed surface area that comes in contact with air. Lemon or Lime Juice: To prevent oxidation, lightly coat the cut surfaces of the avocado with lemon or lime juice. The citric acid helps maintain the colour and flavour. Cover with Plastic Wrap: Press plastic wrap directly onto the exposed flesh of the avocado to reduce air contact. This prevents oxidation and helps maintain its texture for a longer period. Use an Airtight Container: After wrapping the avocado or leaving it in its peel, place it in an airtight container. This helps to create a barrier from the air and slows down browning. Store in the Fridge: Always store your cut avocado in the refrigerator, as cool temperatures slow down the oxidation process. If stored properly, a cut avocado can last for about 1-2 days. Use Olive Oil: A thin layer of olive oil on the exposed surface of the cut avocado can help preserve moisture and reduce browning.

ALSO READ: ICW 2025: Tarun Tahiliani showcases his latest bridal collection 'Quintessence' at India Couture Week