ICW 2025: Tarun Tahiliani showcases his latest bridal collection 'Quintessence' at India Couture Week

New Delhi:

Several designers have been showcasing their collection at the ongoing India Couture Week 2025 at Delhi. Day 4 saw the ace designer Tarun Tahiliani present his latest bridal collection couture week. His latest collection, 'Quintessence', "couture in its purest form".

Speaking to Elle India about his latest collection, Tahiliani says, "Quintessence is about restraint, about the quiet power of precision. The cuts are refined—corseted bodices, softly structured jackets, panelled kalidars, drapedlehengas, fluid sareeswith sculptural pleating. There’s a certain sensuality in how these garments move and embrace the body. The colour palette is ethereal—almond, ivory, old rose, and soft golds, punctuated by the occasional burst of black or deep ruby. As for silhouette, everything is imagined to evoke lightness—it floats, flows, caresses."

Tarun Tahiliani show at ICW 2025

The show began with models walking the ramp in stunning lehengas, sarees, and sherwanis, all crafted with shimmering details and fine embroidery. The show left the audience impressed. The collection stayed true to Tahiliani's signature style: luxurious yet light, elegant yet rooted in Indian craft. The show ended on a nostalgic and powerful note as the popular 90s track "Made In India" played during the finale walk.

Sharing pictures from the show, Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), wrote, "Here's a glimpse of Tarun Tahiliani timeless collection at the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 on 26th July. Quintessence by Tarun Tahiliani is couture in its purest form. Refined, soulful, and timeless. A whisper of luxury, where craft meets emotion, and every detail speaks with intention. For those who want to feel light, present, and truly themselves."

Tarun Tahiliani's 30 years in the industry

This year also marks 30 years of Tarun Tahiliani in the fashion industry. Speaking of his journey, he said to ANI, "So fashion took me to an India that I would have never seen and I grew to love. So it educated me about our country and our craft, which we weren't exposed to, and I'm deeply attached to. That's been the biggest joy for me. And I love this country, and I love the craftspeople, and that's who our work is based on. And it's always evolving."

