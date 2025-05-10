Drinking fig juice gives a cooling effect in stomach during summers; know benefits Beat the summer heat with fig juice! Know how drinking fig juice provides a cooling effect in the stomach, aiding digestion and hydration. Learn more about its benefits for overall health and well-being.

New Delhi:

In summers, the body starts lacking water. As soon as the body gets dehydrated, the energy starts decreasing. In such a situation, keep drinking some liquid continuously and protect yourself from the heat. Drink glucose water, coconut water, and fresh fruit juice instead of normal water. This will give energy to the body and also fulfil the need for water. If you want, you can also make and drink different types of sherbets in summer. You can make and drink fig sherbet in summers. Fig is a dry fruit, but it is also eaten raw as a fruit. You can make and drink fig sherbet in summers. This provides many benefits to the body.

Benefits of drinking fig juice

Body will get coolness: Body gets heated due to strong sunlight in summer. There is a risk of a heatwave. Due to which the body gets dehydrated. In such a situation, some people start having problems like fatigue, headaches, and dizziness. To avoid this, you can drink fig juice. Fig juice helps in keeping the stomach cool. Drinking fig juice balances electrolytes. You will get instant energy: Fig juice is not only cold, but you feel refreshed as soon as you drink it. Figs contain sugar. This gives instant energy to the body and removes weakness and fatigue. Fig juice is like a tonic for summers. Beneficial for skin: Fig juice is also beneficial for the skin. Figs contain vitamin A, vitamin E, and many antioxidants. This will provide relief from sunburn and tanning on the skin. Fig juice provides ample nutrition to the skin. This makes the skin glow. Bones will become strong: Figs are considered to be very good for bones. Figs are rich in nutrients like calcium and phosphorus. Figs also contain vitamin K. All these things are beneficial for bones and teeth. Consuming figs can reduce the risk of osteoporosis. Anaemia will be cured: Figs are considered a good source of iron. Apart from this, nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin A, magnesium, and potassium are found in figs, which fulfil the deficiency of blood in the body.

