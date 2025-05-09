Mango Mellow Mule to Lemon Drama Lager: 5 beer cocktails to sip on Mother's Day These beer cocktails can transform any moment with your mom into something truly memorable. From bold flavours that spark lively conversations to refreshing sips that pair perfectly with our favourite snacks, each drink brings a unique way to bond and celebrate.

New Delhi:

Mother’s Day often comes wrapped in gestures we know by heart—breakfast trays, fresh flowers and carefully chosen greeting cards. But perhaps the most meaningful celebrations aren’t confined to a single day or bound by these clichés gestures. It’s a beautiful occasion—a designated pause in our busy lives to express gratitude and celebrate the woman who raised us. But what if we looked beyond that one calendar date?

Whether you're catching up after a long week, flipping through old photo albums, or just hanging out in cosy silence on a sunny afternoon, here's your guide to beer cocktails that bring a little magic to the ordinary –

Rosé Wheat Cooler: Soft, floral, and effortlessly aesthetic, this cocktail is equivalent to a hand-written thank-you note. Mix wheat beer with rose lemonade, add a dash of elderflower syrup, and top with fresh mint. It is light, lovely, and perfect alongside cucumber sandwiches or a fresh fruit tart.

Lemon Drama Lager: Bright and punchy, this cocktail brings a bold kick of flavour to every sip. Stir together pale lager with nimbu soda, a pinch of black salt, and a dash of mint chutney syrup for a cocktail that’s as extra as your mom’s one-liners. The zesty fizz and bold flavours perfectly complement the fiery crunch of samosa chaat or masala corn.

Berry Stout Sparkler: For the mom who has a playlist for every mood and a bookshelf full of soul, the Berry Stout Sparkler hits the right note. Combine a smooth wheat beer with blackberry purée, a splash of soda water, and a rosemary sprig. Ideal with a plum cake or fig & walnut bites for a rich and soulful pairing.



Tandoori Twist-Toss: Fiery, bold, and bursting with flavour—just like her fearless spirit. The cocktail combines pale ale with tamarind pulp, a dash of jeera powder, and a squeeze of lemon for a smoky-sour sip that hits all the right notes. The cocktail flavours complement the smoky richness of tandoori paneer bites or the crispy spice of masala fries.

Mango Mellow Mule: Smooth, sunny, and just the right kind of chill—the cocktail blends the mellow charm of ripe mango with the crisp bite of pale lager. Add a splash of ginger ale and a hit of fresh lime juice for a cocktail that’s as calm and collected as she is. Its tropical notes shine best alongside chilli mango bhel or grilled pineapple skewers—bringing just the right balance of sweet, spice, and serene.

So, embrace the fun—because the best memories are made of good drinks, great conversations, and plenty of laughs.

