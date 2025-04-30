Fond of lemonade? Avoid these 5 mistakes while making nimbu sharbat in summer If you are someone who loves to sip on lemonade in summer, then you must know how to avoid these mistakes often made while making it and get the perfect taste.

New Delhi:

Drinking lemonade, also commonly known as nimbu sharbat in summer, is very soothing. It not only cools the body but also helps in maintaining hydration. Lemon is rich in vitamin C, which is helpful in increasing immunity. But if some common mistakes are made while making lemon juice, then it neither becomes tasty nor beneficial for health. Let's know about the 5 mistakes that one should avoid while making the lemonade.

Adding too much lemon juice

Many people believe that adding more lemon makes the sharbat more sour and tasty, but in reality it can spoil the taste of the sherbet and cause stomach irritation. The juice of half or one lemon is sufficient for one glass of lemonade.

Using lukewarm or hot water

Lemon juice should always be made in cold or normal temperature water. Adding lemon juice to hot water can reduce its nutritional value and can also spoil its taste.

Not balancing sugar intake

Adding too little or too much sugar can spoil the taste of the lemonade. If you are diabetic or want to take less sugar, then you can also use honey or jaggery, but keep the quantity in mind.

Not understanding the difference between salt and black salt

Adding black salt instead of normal salt in lemon juice is more beneficial and tasty. Black salt helps in digestion, and it also gives a different taste to the juice.

Pre-cut the lemon

Often people cut lemon beforehand and keep it in the fridge to save time, but by doing this, lemon juice loses its freshness on coming in contact with oxygen. Always cut fresh lemon immediately and use it in sherbet.

Lemon juice is a very easy and beneficial drink, but small mistakes made in preparing it can affect both its taste and health benefits.

