Sattu for summer: Keep yourself hydrated with these quick and easy drink recipes If your condition is also getting worse due to a heatwave and you want to keep yourself hydrated, then include some special sattu drinks in your daily routine.

New Delhi:

The month of May is about to arrive; however, the heatwave has also started showing its effects. The Meteorological Department has advised people to take proper protection amid the heatwave. If you want to avoid this heatwave, then it is very important to change your food and drink. Drinking sattu drinks in this season is considered very beneficial; it is no less than a boon.

This sattu is prepared by grinding black gram after roasting it. Apart from protein, fibre, calcium, magnesium, potassium, and iron are also found in abundance in it. You can prepare and drink sattu dharbat in many ways. Some people like to drink sweet sharbat, while many others like salty sharbat. If you also like to consume sattu to keep yourself hydrated, then in this article, we will tell you how to make sattu sharbat in two easy ways.

Salty sattu sharbat

This drink is very easy to prepare. To make it, you will need black salt, lemon juice, honey and water along with sattu. To make it, first of all, mix all the things in a glass. After mixing it well with a spoon, add ice cubes to it.

Sweet sattu sharbat

You will need Sattu powder, sugar and water. To make it, first take two spoons of sattu powder and sugar in a glass. Now add water to it and mix it well. When the sugar dissolves, add ice cubes to it and serve it chilled.

Mint sattu sharbat

To make this, you will need sattu, fresh mint leaves, lemon juice, honey and cold water. To prepare this, put all the ingredients in a glass and add water to it. Now, after mixing it completely, add ice cubes to it and serve. If you want, you can also skip adding ice cubes.

Tangy sattu sharbat

If you like spicy food, then you will need onion, green chillies, coriander leaves, salt, black salt, and roasted cumin. To make this, first of all, you have to mix finely chopped sattu, chopped onion, green chillies, and other things in water. Now mix it properly and serve it cold by adding ice cubes.

ALSO READ: Omija-cha to Subak Hwachae: 5 refreshing Korean drinks that can cool you down this summer