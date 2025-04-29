Omija-cha to Subak Hwachae: 5 refreshing Korean drinks that can cool you down this summer Beat the summer heat with Korea's refreshing drinks! Discover Omija-cha, Subak Hwachae, and more cooling beverages to quench your thirst. Try these revitalising Korean drinks for a refreshing summer.

New Delhi:

Summer in Korea isn't just about the heat; it's also about the refreshing drinks that help you cool down and enjoy the season. As the temperatures rise, quench your thirst with Korea's unique and revitalising beverages. From sweet and tangy teas to fruity and refreshing punches, Korean drinks offer a perfect way to beat the summer heat. Let's dive into 5 refreshing Korean drinks that can cool you down this summer, from Omija-cha to Subak Hwachae!

1. Omija-cha Hwachae (Magnolia Berry Punch)

Omija Hwachae is a vibrant, reddish-pink drink made from dried magnolia berries, known as omija. These berries are steeped in water to extract their natural flavours, which are sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and pungent—a combination that gives the drink its unique taste. The punch is typically garnished with slices of Asian pear and pine nuts, adding to its refreshing and healthful qualities.

2. Subak Hwachae (Watermelon Punch)

Subak Hwachae is a popular Korean fruit punch made with watermelon, often served in a hollowed-out watermelon rind for a fun presentation. It mixes fresh watermelon cubes, sweeteners like honey or sugar, and sometimes a splash of soju for an adult twist. This drink is delicious and visually appealing, making it a hit at summer gatherings.

3. Boricha (Barley Tea)

Barley Tea, or Boricha, is a staple in Korean households, enjoyed both hot and cold. Made by steeping roasted barley in hot water, it has a nutty flavour and is caffeine-free, making it suitable for all ages. It's often consumed throughout the day, sometimes replacing water, and is believed to aid digestion and reduce inflammation.

4. Halmi (Carbonated Sujeonggwa)

Halmi is a modern twist on the traditional Korean drink Sujeonggwa, which is made from dried persimmons, cinnamon, and ginger. Halmi is lightly carbonated, offering a fizzy and refreshing alternative to the classic. It's low in sugar and provides digestive benefits, making it an excellent choice for a summer pick-me-up.

5. Aloe Vera Drink

Aloe Vera drinks are popular in Korea for their health benefits, including aiding digestion and soothing the skin. These beverages often contain sweetened aloe vera pulp, offering a chewy texture and a refreshing taste. They're commonly found in convenience stores and are a go-to choice for staying cool during the hot summer months.

