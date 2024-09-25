Ditch milk to use THIS vitamin-C rich source for your morning tea; know recipe, health benefits

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Ditch milk to use THIS vitamin-C rich source for tea

Tea is such a beverage that we feel refreshed as soon as we drink it and feel active throughout the day. Many people drink several cups of tea throughout the day, which is not good for their health. If you have a lot of cravings for tea or your head starts aching without tea, you can make tea healthily. For example, it is not necessary to drink milk tea repeatedly. Come, today we are telling you a great tea recipe. Use lemon in tea instead of milk. Lemon tea is also trendy among people. Along with this, consuming it also gives many health benefits. Let us know how to make lemon tea and what are the benefits of drinking it.

Lemon Tea Ingredients:

1 teaspoon tea leaves

2 cups water

1 small piece of ginger

One cardamom

2 teaspoons sugar

1 lemon

How to Make Lemon Tea?

To make lemon tea, first turn on the gas, place a deep pan on it and add a teaspoon of tea leaves. Now add crushed ginger and cardamom to it. Let the tea water cook well. Now add 2 teaspoons of sugar to it. Cook the water until a mild fragrance comes out of it. Now turn off the gas. Filter the tea in a cup and add the juice of half a lemon to it. Your lemon tea is ready. If you want, you can also add basil leaves to this tea.

Benefits of Drinking Lemon Tea:

Detoxifies the body: Drinking lemon tea on an empty stomach in the morning helps in getting rid of all the toxins accumulated in the liver and completely detoxifies the body. Beneficial for skin: Lemon tea is beneficial for the skin. It works to remove dead skin cells. Apart from this, it also has anti-inflammatory properties, which effectively fight acne and eczema. Controls cholesterol: Plant flavonoids like hesperidin and diosmin present in lemon lower cholesterol. Drinking a cup of hot lemon tea can prevent the occurrence of cardiovascular diseases and strokes.

