Diabetes breakfast: 5 healthy breakfast options for people with high blood sugar

Diabetes is a chronic condition wherein the blood sugar levels in your body remain high. If blood sugar levels are not managed well, it can impact your health in the long run. High blood sugar can affect your eyes, kidneys, nerves, heart and several other parts of the body. Therefore, it is important that you keep a check on your blood sugar levels and one of the best ways to do so is by eating right.

When you eat the right food, it prevents sudden blood sugar spikes and drops. This also helps in better blood sugar management. Since breakfast is the most important meal of the day, people with diabetes should be careful about what they eat for breakfast. Here are some healthy breakfast options for people with high blood sugar.

Chia Seed Pudding

Chia seeds are high in fibre and omega-3 fatty acids, both of which can help stabilise blood sugar levels. Mix chis seeds, milk, vanilla extract and sweetener (optional) in a bowl or jar. Stir well, cover and refrigerate overnight or for at least 2 hours. Top it with fresh berries/fruits of your choice before serving.

Veggie Scramble with Spinach and Avocado

This is high in protein and healthy fats and the fibre in the vegetables helps slow the absorption of sugar into your bloodstream. Heat a small amount of olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Saute bell pepper and mushroom for 2-3 minutes. Then add spinach and cook everything. Crack 2 eggs into the pan and scramble till fully cooked. Then Top it with avocado.

Oatmeal with Flaxseed and Nuts

Oats are a good source of soluble fibre which helps to lower blood sugar levels. The flaxseeds give healthy omega-3 fats and the nuts are a good source of protein. Cook rolled oats according to the instructions on the package using milk or water. Once it is cooked, stir in flaxseeds and then top it with chopped nuts. You can also sprinkle some cinnamon powder.

Whole Grain Toast with Avocado and Poached Egg

Whole grain bread has a low glycemic index and the healthy fats from avocado and protein from the egg can help maintain blood sugar levels. Toast the bread and spread mashed avocado on top. Poach or fry the egg and place it over the avocado toast. Add salt and pepper.

Smoothie with Spinach, Berries, and Protein Powder

This smoothie is low in sugar and high in fibre and antioxidants. Adding the protein powder not only gives you a good dose of protein but also helps stabilise blood sugar levels and keeps you full for longer. Blend together milk, spinach, mixed berries and protein powder until it's smooth.

