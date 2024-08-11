Cooking green vegetables? Here's 5 dos and don'ts that you need to follow

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 dos and don'ts to follow while cooking green vegetables

Green vegetables are a powerhouse of nutrients, essential for a balanced diet. However, improper cooking can reduce their nutritional value and flavour. To ensure you get the most out of your greens, here are some key dos and don'ts to keep in mind:

Dos:

Wash Thoroughly: Always rinse green vegetables like spinach, kale, and broccoli under cold running water to remove dirt, pesticides, and other impurities. For leafy greens, soak them in water for a few minutes and then rinse thoroughly. Use Fresh Vegetables: Fresh green vegetables are packed with nutrients. Opt for vegetables that are vibrant in color and free from wilting or yellowing. The fresher the greens, the better they will taste and the more nutrients they will retain. Blanch Before Cooking: Blanching—briefly boiling vegetables and then plunging them into cold water—helps preserve their vibrant color and nutrients. It also softens the vegetables, making them easier to cook and digest. Cook with Minimal Water: When boiling or steaming, use the least amount of water possible. This helps to retain the vitamins and minerals that are otherwise lost in the cooking water. Add Healthy Fats: A small amount of healthy fat, like olive oil or ghee, can enhance the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K) present in green vegetables. This also adds flavor to the dish.

Don'ts:

Don’t Overcook: Overcooking green vegetables can lead to a loss of nutrients, color, and texture. To preserve their nutritional value, cook them just until they are tender-crisp. This also helps to retain their vibrant color. Avoid High Heat: High temperatures can cause green vegetables to lose their nutritional content and become mushy. Cook on medium heat to retain their crunchiness and nutrients. Don’t Skip Blanching: Skipping the blanching step can produce dull-looking greens with a less appealing texture. Blanching is especially important when freezing green vegetables, as it helps them retain their color and texture. Don’t Use Baking Soda: While baking soda can make green vegetables look brighter, it destroys vitamins, especially C. Avoid using it during cooking. Avoid Storing Cooked Greens for Too Long: Cooked green vegetables are best eaten fresh. If stored for too long, they lose their nutritional value and may develop an off-flavor. Try to consume them within a day or two.

Following these simple dos and don'ts, you can enjoy delicious, nutritious green vegetables that retain their vibrant color and flavor. Happy cooking!

ALSO READ: Is eating pistachios daily beneficial for health? Know how much to eat in a day