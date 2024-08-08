Is eating pistachios daily beneficial for health? Know how much to eat in a day

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know how much pistachios to eat in a day.

Pistachios are not only delicious to eat but are also beneficial for health. Apart from healthy fats, protein, fibre and antioxidants, it contains many other important nutrients including vitamin B6 and potassium. This dry fruit has fewer calories and more protein than other nuts, which helps in reducing weight and also takes care of heart health. Overall, this dry fruit is rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants which protect you from many health-related problems. So, let's know what benefits you will get from consuming pistachios. Should it be eaten daily and how much should one eat in a day?

Benefits of eating pistachios:

Improves heart health: Pistachios contain magnesium and potassium, which help in improving heart health.

Pistachios contain magnesium and potassium, which help in improving heart health. Lose weight: Pistachios contain fibre and protein, which help in controlling weight.

Pistachios contain fibre and protein, which help in controlling weight. Improves mental health: Vitamin B6 and magnesium present in pistachios help in improving mental health.

Vitamin B6 and magnesium present in pistachios help in improving mental health. Beneficial in diabetes: Pistachios have a low glycemic index, which can help reduce blood sugar levels.

Pistachios have a low glycemic index, which can help reduce blood sugar levels. Improves digestion: Pistachios contain fibre, which is extremely beneficial in improving your digestive health.

Pistachios contain fibre, which is extremely beneficial in improving your digestive health. Improves eyesight: Pistachios are rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, which help improve eye health.

Should pistachios be eaten every day?

Eating pistachios regularly can improve health. But people should consume unsalted pistachios and eating about a handful of pistachios a day can be beneficial. Do not consume more than this. Eating pistachios in large quantities can cause health problems. Consult your doctor before consuming pistachios, especially if you have any health problems.

ALSO READ: Green Tea vs Green Coffee: Which one is better for weight loss?