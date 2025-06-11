Consuming amla on an empty stomach increases collagen rapidly, know the right way to eat Unlock amla's collagen-boosting power! Consume it on an empty stomach to reap maximum benefits. Learn the right way to eat amla for radiant skin and youthful glow.

New Delhi:

Collagen is the buzzword in skincare and anti-ageing, promising radiant skin, reduced wrinkles, and a flawless complexion. While collagen-infused products can be pricey, there's an affordable alternative – Amla! This humble Indian gooseberry can be incorporated into your diet and skincare routine in various ways, from chutneys to face packs. Know how Amla boosts collagen production and how to harness its benefits for youthful, glowing skin.

What is collagen?

Collagen is a special type of protein found in the body. Collagen is mainly found in skin, hair, nails, bones, joints and blood cells. Proteins like collagen nourish the skin from within and make it flexible and beautiful. As a person grows older, the production of collagen in the body decreases, due to which the skin becomes loose and there is a problem of freckles and wrinkles.

Does consuming amla increase collagen?

Amla is a superfood, as it contains a sufficient amount of vitamin C. Vitamin C is an essential nutrient for collagen synthesis in the body. The vitamin C that the body gets by eating amla acts as an enzyme. This helps in the formation of collagen. When the body gets sufficient vitamin C, it helps collagen to form faster and better. Therefore, it is said that eating amla increases collagen in the body.

Connection between amla and collagen

Along with vitamin C, antioxidants like polyphenols, tannins and flavonoids are also found in amla. Eating amla helps fight free radicals in the skin. Free radicals are the main reason for breaking down collagen and the ageing of the skin.

The nutrients in amla help rebuild skin cells, keeping the skin healthy and glowing. Amla increases collagen in the body as well as improves its quality.

How to consume amla to increase collagen?

You can consume amla in many ways to increase collagen. These include:

Eat 1 piece of raw amla every morning on an empty stomach.

After breakfast, mix 10 to 15 ml of Amla juice in lukewarm water and drink it.

Take 1 teaspoon of Amla powder with honey or warm water.

Eating Amla, haritaki and Baheda mixed together increases collagen rapidly.

