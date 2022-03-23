Conscious about calories but can't stop munching? Here're some healthy snacks choices

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Counting calories and planning your diet accordingly can be a task for many, especially foodies. If you're someone who loves to munch snacks but are conscious about calorie intake, here are some healthy snack choices that are not only good for your health but will also add value to your meals. Added bonus is they are super easy to make!

Oatmeal

One of the nutritious options which can be a good snacking option is oatmeal. Oats are packed with soluble fibre, which will help in increasing the number of good bacteria in the digestive tract, along with other health benefits. Instead of the sugar-rich flavoured oats use whole rolled oats to make oatmeal. Also, preparing oatmeal with milk instead of water will give some extra dose of protein and calcium, thus enhancing their immunity.

Popcorn

For those who would like to eat something salty and crunchy, we would suggest they binge on popcorn. It's a high-fibre snack that will keep you full until the next meal. Leave off the butter and salt, and replace them with heart-healthy fats like olive oil or fresh herbs. In fact, three cups of air-popped popcorn contain less than 100 calories and roughly 4 grams of fibre, which will help you to feel full.

Nuts

Nuts like walnuts and almonds contain natural melatonin, protein, and magnesium, a modest handful of nuts will satiate appetite and induce sleepiness.

Roasted Grams

Roasted Grams are a crunchy nutrient-dense, low-calorie snack that's high in protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals, which makes them a healthier alternative to salty snacks like potato chips.

Steamed Dhokla

A snack that is perfect to fuel up on after a long day, the steaming of dhokla withholds the extra use of oil and is very light and easy to digest. Curd that is used in this recipe enhances the goodness that comes with fermented food like breaking down fat effortlessly alongside maintaining healthy gut flora.

Spinach Idlis

Twist regular idli recipe by adding spinach to your fermented idli batter. Spinach is a superfood that includes a lot of rich fibres, iron, proteins, minerals, magnesium, and on the other hand, idli is another meal that is nourishing with less calorie. Spinach is rich in its water content which will aid in keeping your child hydrated throughout. Other benefits like aiding to keep immunity high and keeping gastric problems at bay, spinach is a go-to option that must be incorporated in your snack time.

Give Berries a chance

When you want to stay away from sugar are oil, colourful berries such as blueberries, strawberries, raspberries can be your go-to option. Berries are called negative calorie foods because of their low glycaemic index and their protein content. It also contains antioxidants, which protects us from various cancers.

