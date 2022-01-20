Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Coffee helps protect against endometrial cancer, says study

A new study has found that higher coffee consumption is linked to a lower risk of endometrial cancer. Along with that, caffeinated coffee may provide better protection than decaffeinated coffee. The research has been published in the 'Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Research'. The analysis included 24 studies on coffee intake with 9,833 new cases of endometrial cancer occurring in 699,234 individuals.

People in the highest category of coffee intake had a 29 per cent lower relative risk of developing endometrial cancer than those in the lowest category. The authors of the analysis highlighted several mechanisms that have been associated with the potential anti-cancer effects of coffee.

"Further studies with large sample size are needed... to obtain more information regarding the benefits of coffee drinking in relation to the risk of endometrial cancer," they wrote.

Earlier, a study also claimed that drinking coffee may help reduce the risk of certain digestive disorders, including gallstone disease and pancreatitis. The study from the Institute for Scientific Information on Coffee (ISIC) also highlighted other beneficial effects that coffee consumption may have on the process of digestion, including supporting gut microflora and promoting gut motility.

"Data indicates benefits against common digestive complaints such as constipation, as well as a potential reduction in the risk of more serious conditions like chronic liver diseases," said study author Carlo La Vecchia from the University of Milan in Italy.

Gallstone disease is a common digestive disorder, caused by the accumulation of gallstones in the gallbladder or bile duct, which affects approximately 10-15 per cent of the adult population.

While the mechanism by which coffee may protect against gallstone disease is not yet known, it has been observed that the risk for the condition declines with increasing daily consumption of coffee, the researchers said.