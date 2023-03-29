Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Chia seeds in summers: Know its health benefits

Chia seeds are a nutritional powerhouse, packed with a variety of health benefits that make them a great addition to any diet. Chia seeds are native to Mexico and Guatemala and were a staple food for the Aztecs and Mayans. Today, they are grown and consumed worldwide, and are often considered a superfood.

Here is why you should add this superfood in your diet:

High nutrient content: They are an excellent source of fibre, protein, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. In fact, just one ounce (28 grams) of chia seeds contains 11 grams of fibre, 4 grams of protein, and 5 grams of omega-3 fatty acids, as well as significant amounts of calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus.

Digestive health: The high fibre content of chia seeds is particularly beneficial for digestive health. Fibre is important for promoting regularity, preventing constipation, and maintaining a healthy gut microbiome. Additionally, the soluble fibre in chia seeds can help lower cholesterol levels and improve blood sugar control.

Antioxidants: Chia seeds are also a great source of antioxidants, which can help protect the body against oxidative stress and inflammation. These powerful compounds are important for maintaining overall health and reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and Alzheimer's.

Weight loss: The high fibre and protein content of these seeds can help increase feelings of fullness and reduce appetite, which may lead to a decrease in calorie intake and ultimately, weight loss.

Chia seeds possess a remarkable versatility that enables them to seamlessly blend into an assortment of recipes. They can be added to smoothies, oatmeal, yoghurt, or baked goods for an extra boost of nutrition. With their versatility and ease of use, there's no reason not to start incorporating chia seeds into your meals today.

