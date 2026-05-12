Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s refreshing bel sharbat recipe is perfect for Indian summers

New Delhi:

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor is reminding people why traditional Indian summer drinks still remain unbeatable during extreme heat. In a recent recipe post, the chef shared an easy bel ka sharbat recipe and described the drink as a natural remedy for stomach health and digestion issues during summer.

Bel, also known as wood apple or bael fruit, has long been used in Indian households and Ayurveda for its cooling and digestive properties. With temperatures soaring across several parts of India, the drink is once again becoming popular online as people look for natural ways to stay hydrated and avoid stomach discomfort.

Why is Bel ka Sharbat considered good for digestion

According to the chef, bel fruit is known for its soothing effect on the stomach and digestive system. The fruit is often consumed during summer because it may help manage:

Acidity

Bloating

Indigestion

Heat-related stomach discomfort

Bel is also considered naturally cooling, which is why it has traditionally been used in Indian homes during peak summer months.

How Chef Sanjeev Kapoor prepares bel ka sharbat

The recipe shared by the chef is simple and requires minimal ingredients.

Ingredients

Ripe bel fruit

Chilled water

Jaggery or sugar

Black salt

Roasted cumin powder

Ice cubes

Method

Firstly, the pulp of ripe bel fruits is extracted and mixed with water.

After this, the mixture is filtered to extract the fibres and seeds from it.

Once this process is completed, sugar and black salt are added, along with roasted cumin powder.

The drink is finally served chilled with ice.

The combination creates a sweet, earthy and refreshing summer drink that is both hydrating and comforting for the stomach.

Why traditional summer drinks are trending again

In recent years, many people have started moving back towards traditional Indian beverages like:

Bel sharbat

Sattu drink

Jaljeera

Aam panna

Buttermilk

Part of the reason is increasing awareness around hydration, gut health and avoiding overly processed sugary drinks during summer.

Many nutritionists also say traditional drinks often contain natural cooling ingredients that suit Indian weather conditions better.

Can bel fruit help during extreme heat?

Bel fruit is rich in fibre and water content, making it a popular summer ingredient in several parts of India.

While doctors say no single drink is a “magic remedy”, staying hydrated and consuming light, cooling foods may help the body cope better with heat and digestion-related discomfort during summer.

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