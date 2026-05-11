‘Alphonso is overrated’: Chef Ranveer Brar surprises mango lovers with aamras recipe

New Delhi:

Summer in India may unofficially belong to mangoes, but celebrity chef Ranveer Brar has now sparked a juicy food debate online after calling Alphonso mangoes “overrated” for making aamras.

In a recent video, the chef explained that while Alphonso, or Hapus, mangoes are famous for their sweetness and aroma, they should not dominate aamras entirely if you want the “perfect” flavour balance. His comments quickly caught the attention of mango lovers across social media, especially because Alphonso is often considered the gold standard of mangoes in India.

Why Ranveer Brar thinks Alphonso is “overrated”

According to the chef, a good aamras needs balance rather than relying on a single premium mango variety. He suggested that if someone is using eight mangoes, only about two should be Alphonso, while the remaining should include varieties such as Kesar or Chausa.

Brar explained that Alphonso mainly contributes sweetness and fragrance, but lacks the depth of flavour required for a richer aamras experience. In contrast, he believes Kesar and Chausa bring stronger flavour notes and texture to the dish.

His now-viral line, “Balance is the key to everything, even for a good aamras”, has become the centre of the internet’s mango discourse.

Aamras itself has regional personalities

In Maharashtra and Gujarat, aamras is usually smooth, rich and paired with puris. Some households prefer adding saffron, cardamom or ghee, while others keep it completely minimal to let the mango flavour shine. Food experts often point out that Indian cuisine is deeply regional and flavour preferences are shaped by climate, culture and local produce.

“If you are ever making aamras, there is a basic formula to keep in mind,” Ranveer stated. “If you use eight mangoes in the recipe, six of them should not be Hapus (Alphonso). The taste is better balanced when aamras also includes Kesar and/or Chausa mangoes. Hapus has its own notes of sweetness and aroma, but lacks in terms of flavour profile.”

Ranveer Brar’s simple aamras recipe

The chef also shared an easy aamras recipe for summer.

Ingredients

2 large mangoes, chopped

⅓ cup caster sugar

Method

Add mangoes and sugar to a bowl

Blend using a hand blender or mixer until smooth

Chill and serve cold

Simple enough to make this summer!

Also read: Chef Kunal Kapur shares 3 easy homemade raita recipes perfect for summer meals