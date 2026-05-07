Chef Kunal Kapur shares 3 easy homemade raita recipes perfect for summer meals

New Delhi:

When summer meals start feeling too spicy, oily or heavy, one humble side dish often comes to the rescue: raita. Cool, creamy and endlessly versatile, raita not only balances flavours on the plate but also adds a refreshing touch to everyday meals. Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur recently took to Instagram to share three of his favourite homemade raita recipes that he says he keeps rotating depending on what’s available in his fridge.

“My meals feel incomplete without raita, especially in the summer when everything feels heavy and spicy,” the chef wrote, adding that he experiments with different versions every week. Here are the three easy raita recipes shared by the chef.

Cucumber raita

A classic summer favourite, this version combines cooling cucumber with aromatic spices and kasuri methi for extra flavour.

Ingredients

Kasuri methi – 2 tbsp

Water – ½ cup

Oil – 2 tbsp

Hing – ½ tsp

Curd – 2 cups

Green chilli, chopped – 1

Black salt – to taste

Fresh coriander, chopped – handful

Chilli powder – ½ tsp

Roasted cumin powder – 1½ tsp

Cucumber – 1 medium

Method

Soak kasuri methi in water for a few minutes. Heat oil and add hing before mixing it into the curd along with chopped green chilli, black salt, coriander, chilli powder and roasted cumin powder. Grate the cucumber and fold it into the mixture. Add the soaked kasuri methi and mix well before serving chilled.

Boondi Raita

Here is a very simple and delicious dish which you can make in minutes, to have a tasty accompaniment with your biryani or parathas.

Ingredients

Yoghurt or Curd - 1 cup

Salt - as per requirement

Chilli Powder - 1 tsp

Water - ¾ cup

Mustard Oil - 2 tbsp

Cumin Seeds - 1 tsp

Hing - ½ tsp

Coriander Leaves, Chopped - 1 handful

Boondi - ½ cup

Method

Mix together the curd, water, salt and chilli powder to get a uniform mixture. Heat the mustard oil, temper it with cumin seeds and hing. Add the tempering to the curd mixture and add coriander leaves and boondi before serving for a crispy taste.

Tomato and Coconut Raita

An amazing South Indian recipe of raita, this dish has lots of flavours of tomato, coconut and curry leaves.

Ingredients

Oil - 3 tbsp

Hing - ½ tsp

Mustard Seeds - 1 tsp

Dry Red Chillies - 2

Urad Dal - 2 tsp

Chana Dal - 2 tsp

Curry Leaves - 1 sprig

Tomatoes, Chopped - 1½ cups

Salt - as per requirement

Coconut (fresh) - ¼ cup

Cumin - 1 tsp

Green Chilli - 1

Water as required

Curd - 2 cups

Fresh Coriander, Chopped

Method

Take oil in a pan, add hing, mustard seeds, dry red chillies, urad dal and chana dal. Sauté until fragrant, then add chopped tomatoes and salt. Blend coconut, cumin, green chilli and a little water into a coarse paste. Mix the tomato mixture and coconut paste into the whisked curd. Garnish with fresh coriander before serving.

Also read: This 5-minute cocktail looks fancy but is surprisingly easy to make