This 5-minute cocktail looks fancy but is surprisingly easy to make

New Delhi:

If your home bar has been feeling a little predictable lately, it might be time for a simple upgrade. The good news? You don’t need complicated techniques or rare ingredients to create something that looks and tastes impressive.

Chef Om Nayak, Co-Founder of The Pasta Bowl Company, suggests a cocktail that strikes the perfect balance between elegance and ease: the Limoncello Sunrise.

What makes this cocktail special

Unlike overly sugary cocktails, this one leans into balance, citrusy, fresh, and just sweet enough. “Bright, zesty and visually stunning, this drink fuses the sharp freshness of lemons with orange sweetness and a whisper of grenadine for a layered ‘sunrise’ effect in your glass.”

The beauty of the drink lies in how its flavours come together without overpowering each other. “The limoncello provides a bright citrus punch, while the orange juice tempers it with natural sweetness… so the drink never has an overwhelmingly sugary taste.”

Ingredients you’ll need

45 ml limoncello

15 ml homemade liqueur

60 ml orange juice

10 ml fresh lemon juice

5 drops grenadine syrup

Garnish: Italian lemon slice and maraschino cherry

How to make Limoncello Sunrise

Start by filling your glass with ice; this keeps the drink crisp and refreshing. Add limoncello, homemade liqueur, orange juice and fresh lemon juice into a shaker and mix well. Once blended, strain the mixture into your prepared glass. Now comes the signature moment. “Slowly drizzle in some grenadine syrup… it settles to the bottom and forms that beautiful sunrise effect — deep red at the base, fading into citrus tones.”

Finish with a slice of lemon and a cherry on top for both flavour and presentation.

Why this cocktail works for any occasion

Whether it’s a relaxed brunch, a warm evening, or a small get-together, this drink fits right in. “It’s light enough to sip without feeling weighed down, but still has enough depth to leave an impression.”

And perhaps the best part? It looks far more complicated than it actually is.

A simple upgrade to your home bar

The Limoncello Sunrise proves that good cocktails don’t have to be intimidating. With just a few ingredients and a bit of layering magic, you get a drink that feels premium without the effort.

Because sometimes, the easiest recipes are the ones that make the biggest impression.