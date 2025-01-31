Basant Panchami 2025: Offer delicious Malpua to Goddess Saraswati on the auspicious day, know recipe

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Offer delicious Malpua to Goddess Saraswati on Basant Panchami 2025, know the recipe.

The festival of Basant Panchami holds special significance in Indian culture because on this day Goddess Saraswati is worshipped. This year, Basant Panchami will be celebrated on February 2. On Basant Panchami, to please the Goddess, her favourite prasads are offered, one of them being Malpua. It is not only delicious but it is also very dear to Goddess Saraswati. On this day, when Malpua is made and offered to Goddess Saraswati, it is considered a special way to receive blessings and grace. Let us know the easy recipe for making Malpua with which you can make this Basant Panchami even more special.

Here's how to make malpua

Ingredients

1 cup refined flour

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup milk

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

1/4 tsp saffron

Ghee or oil for frying

1 cup sugar

Method

Add flour, sugar, and cardamom powder in a large bowl and mix.

Then add milk slowly, make a smooth solution and keep it aside for 30 minutes.

Now heat ghee or oil in a pan, make small balls of the batter and fry them.

Fry the Malpuas till they turn golden and then take them out on a plate.

Now to make syrup, mix sugar and water in a pan and heat it.

Cook the syrup for 5-7 minutes and when it thickens, dip the Malpua in the syrup.

Your Malpua Prasad is ready.

Apart from offering malpua, you can also offer turmeric, any kind of yellow sweets and fruits to the goddess. Yellow is the favourite colour of Goddess Saraswati; thus, you can also offer yellow rice with saffron.

