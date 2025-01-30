Basant Panchami 2025 special thali: Prepare these 4 types of dishes to make the festival memorable

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 4 types of dishes to make on Basant Panchami 2025.

Basant Panchami festival is about to come in just a few days. This year this festival is being celebrated on February 2. In such a situation, worshipping Goddess Saraswati and wearing yellow clothes is important on this day. Spring season arrives on this day. This season of mild cold and mild heat feels very pleasant. Like every festival, various types of dishes are made at home on this day too. It is good to make yellow dishes on this day along with yellow clothes.

If you also want to offer a royal thali decorated with many dishes to Goddess Saraswati on Basant Panchami, then today in this article we are going to tell you the names and recipes of some dishes. You can also make them and enjoy this delicious prasad with your family. This Basant Panchami special thali will make your festival memorable.

Dry fruits rice

To make this, soak the rice for about 10-15 minutes.

Now put water in a big vessel and boil it on gas. You have to add food colour and rice in this water and cook it.

After the rice is cooked, take it out in a strainer and leave it to cool.

Now place a pan on the gas, add ghee to it, cut the dry fruits and fry them in it.

After this, add the cooked rice on top and add milk in a spoon, soak the saffron in it and mix it well.

Your dry fruit rice is ready. Garnish it with finely chopped dry fruits and serve hot.

Saffron, gram flour and semolina pudding

To make this, you have to take gram flour and semolina in equal quantities.

Now heat a lot of Desi Ghee in a pan and fry both these things.

When it is roasted well, add hot water or milk to it.

Mix the sugar and stir everything well.

Now dissolve saffron in milk, pour it over the halwa and then stir.

Your halwa is ready. Garnish it with finely chopped dry fruits and serve.

Besan puri

To do this, first of all, you have to take wheat flour and some gram flour in a big vessel.

Add some salt, red chilli powder and celery and mix well.

Now knead it with lukewarm water. Fry this dough in oil and make puri.

Cashew paneer curry recipe

First of all, you have to cut the Paneer into cubes, fry them lightly and put them in salt water.

After this, you have to put tomatoes in the mixer jar and grind them well.

Now put water in a bowl and soak cashew nuts in it for some time and then grind them and make a paste.

Place a pan on the gas, add oil to it, add cumin seeds, asafoetida, bay leaves, and cinnamon and fry it.

Then add tomato paste and turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder and vegetable masala and cook well.

When the gravy starts releasing oil, add cashew paste to it and then stir.

Add fried paneer cubes on top, mix well and add salt to it.

If your vegetable is thick then you can mix cheese and water in it.

Garnish with coriander and kasuri methi and serve.

